TriEye Unveils the World's First VCSEL-Powered SWIR-Based Imaging and Depth-Sensing System

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriEye, the pioneer of the world's first CMOS-based SWIR sensing solutions, announces the first of its kind VCSEL powered Electro-Optic (EO) SWIR system, integrating TriEye CMOS-based sensor with vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) as an illumination source. This upgraded system combined with VCSEL technology, will enable mass market applications with advanced SWIR capabilities.

TriEye demonstrates an EO system by integrating the TriEye Raven with 1350nm SWIR VCSEL-based illumination, provided by their VCSEL partner, as such they enable the highest power density - which today is over 5 watts per mm2 . This new EO system will provide significant value for short-range applications such as mobile, biometrics, industrial automation, medical and more.

TriEye's solution is the first to provide SWIR based sensing using VCSEL technology. VCSEL technology was first used in the telecom industry and has been widely used around the world as a light source in sensing applications, but it has not been successfully integrated in the SWIR regime, limited to use within the VIS-NIR spectrum. TriEye's SWIR system opens doors to next generation perception capabilities by providing a significant value proposition compared to the NIR spectrum. This includes resilience to sunlight and other sources of ambient noises while providing an eye-safe illumination source. With this combination, the perception system will have longer range and better accuracy than previously achievable with NIR based systems.

This announcement follows TriEye's unveiling of their SEDAR, the ultimate perception system for automotive applications along with their recent acquisition of $74M in funding to support their global expansion and to enable Short-Wave Infrared Sensing for mass market applications.

TriEye will present their innovative solution to a select group of customers during CES 2022. To schedule a private meeting to witness their SWIR EO system contact trieye@trieye.tech

About TriEye

TriEye is the pioneer of mass-market, CMOS-based Short-Wave infrared (SWIR) sensing solutions. Based on advanced academic research, TriEye's breakthrough and proprietary technology enables cost-effective, high-resolution image data and depth perception in all weather and lighting conditions. Founded in 2017, the company's cutting-edge technology allows perception systems to operate and deliver reliable image data and actionable information, while reducing expenditure up to 100x the existing industry rates. For more information, visit www.TriEye.tech

