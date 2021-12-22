Save the date for Sandvik Capital Markets Day on May 17, 2022

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 17, 2022, Sandvik will host its Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Capital Markets Day provides an opportunity for institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media to get an update on the strategy and development of Sandvik.

Presentations will be held by CEO, CFO as well as by business area management.

In advance it will be communicated if the event will be virtual only or if attendance on site will be possible as well.

More information and registration will be available on home.sandvik closer to date.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Sofia Wiklund, Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 616 2023.

