Shoppable Video Pioneer Firework Selected in Unilever's Positive Beauty Growth Platform Pitch Competition Livestream commerce platform provider Firework selected out of close to 300 top ecommerce startups and scaleups to explore a partnership with Unilever through its new Positive Beauty Growth Platform.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livestream commerce platform provider Firework announced today it has been selected to explore a partnership with Unilever. Firework will collaborate with Unilever to help power and future-proof Unilever's Beauty & Personal Care brands.

The invitation to collaborate follows Firework's participation in the global consumer-goods giant's Positive Beauty Growth Platform, powered by Unilever's Beauty & Personal Care Division and The Unilever Foundry, Unilever's collaborative innovation network.

"Building a thriving two-way relationship with the global startup community helps power experimentation, deliver business solutions and fuel growth: this is the Positive Beauty Growth Platform. In areas like social commerce, harnessing the disruptive approach of startups like Firework, a definite rocket-ship we've been watching, will help us pioneer revolutionary consumer experiences!" said Baz Saidieh, head of The Unilever Foundry.

By 2028, industry analysts project the global social commerce market will reach nearly $3,370 billion by 2028; the Beauty & Personal Care segment is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 30% between 2021 and 2028.

The Positive Beauty Growth Platform solicited pitches to find the right collaborators at the " forefront of innovation and technology in the beauty industry." Firework's planned partnership with Unilever provides the opportunity to collaborate with some of the world's top beauty brands.

"The opportunity has already been so valuable for the Firework team. We loved getting in front of the senior executives of Unilever and hearing what within our product resonated with their Beauty & Personal Care stakeholders. We were happy to present the solutions we can offer to accelerate innovation in social commerce, and we look forward to providing the greatest and most innovative value we can to Unilever's Beauty & Personal Care brands. We're so excited to see what this partnership manifests in 2022," said Vincent Yang , co-founder and CEO of Firework.

The shoppertainment platform provider was shortlisted from around 300 leading social-commerce specialists, spanning startups to scaleups in the livestream commerce, shoppable media, group buying and gaming commerce fields, and was selected alongside a handful of collaborators to explore a partnership with Unilever.

"We would absolutely recommend the Positive Beauty Growth Platform as a way to engage Unilever to our contemporaries. It allowed us to have our solution be evaluated by the senior executives, and those experts gave us invaluable feedback and input on how we could collaborate together," said Jerry Luk , co-founder, president and COO of Firework.

Firework, who this year signed agreements with industry leaders including Albertsons Companies , Heinz® and PGA Tour, and received a landmark investment from Amex Ventures , has set out to redefine the way retailers, brands and publishers engage and build relationships with customers.

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading immersive "shoppertainment" platform with shoppable video, live streaming commerce and monetization capabilities powering over 600 direct-to-consumer brands, retailers and media publishers worldwide. Pandemic-accelerated, Firework has experienced 10x year-over-year growth, bringing TikTok-like interactive video experiences to your own website or app. Firework enables its customers to create and host native, shoppable video content for engaging product discovery, seamless shopping experiences and ultimately, a deeper emotional connection with consumers. The company is backed by IDG Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and GSR Ventures, with over $100 million in capital raised to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com.

