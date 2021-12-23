EKSA Launches Air Joy Plus Ultralight Nintendo Switch™ Headset

The EKSA Air Joy Plus gaming headset is a versatile, lightweight, wired gaming headset designed to provide the best mobile and switch gaming experience out there.

DENVER, Colo., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKSA is certain to continue to dominate the field with their newly released E3Z Air Joy Plus Ultralight Nintendo Switch™ Headset. Already considered a must-have for Mobile and Switch Gaming. Once again, EKSA presents a product with advanced features:

Advanced ENC Technology: With the true power of ENC technology, gamers can incredibly enjoy their game play even in noisy environments, like most commutes.

Driver-free 7.1 Surround Sound : The 7.1 surround sound headset is undeniably the best mobile gaming headset on the market. With great surround sound, optimum sound quality, and maximum comfort, the sound of movement and other things from a gaming background can give users an edge over their enemy.

204g Ultra-lightweight Design: Gone are the days when bulky headsets kept gamers from immersing in game play while on-the-go. Ultra-lightweight at just 204g, this mobile gaming headset is extremely convenient to carry anywhere.

Soft Large Earmuffs & Adjustable Headband : For a pressure-free fit. This EKSA gaming headset comes with a padded, adjustable headband and soft, breathable earmuffs. Plus, each earmuff is extra-large to avoid putting pressure on the gamer's ears. Game all-day in total comfort.

Multi-platform Compatibility: Compatible with most smartphones, this mobile gaming headset also provides seamless use across multiple platforms including Windows 7/8/10, PC, Laptop, Mac, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Be sure to visit their site and check-out the most advanced Gaming Headsets, Drivers, and accessories. Their goal is to deliver an entirely immersive gaming experience that is so realistic, so comfortable, and so powerful that gamers will forget they are even wearing a headset.

EKSA dominates this market sector by providing gaming headsets and accessories for PC, PS4, Xbox, mobile gaming, and Nintendo Switch, as well as a wide array of headphones, headset stands, and other gaming accessories. EKSA's mission is innovation for gamers. EKSA brings the latest technology to gamers, offering the most immersive products for the ultimate gaming experience.

For complete information, please visit: https://www.eksa.net/pages/air-joy-plus

