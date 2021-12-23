GlobalFoundries Announces Extension of AMD Wafer Supply Agreement to Guarantee Supply

MALTA, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFoundries Inc. (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that it has agreed to amend its Wafer Supply Agreement (WSA) with AMD to increase the volume of chips GF will supply as well as extend the terms of the agreement to secure supply through 2025. The agreement also expands the breadth of the partnership, including supply assurance for AMD chips serving the datacenter, personal computing, embedded and other growth markets.

With this agreement, AMD now expects to purchase approximately $2.1 billion of wafers from GF between 2022 and 2025.

"We have been working closely with our customers for more than a year to help address the ongoing supply-demand imbalance in our industry," said Tom Caulfield, GF CEO. "Our amended agreement with AMD is a prime example of our customers' desire and willingness to secure long-term supply. This agreement not only increases the volume of chips we will be producing for AMD, it also secures and extends their supply through 2025."

The global demand for semiconductors is growing at an unprecedented rate, and GF is responding to this growth through a series of strategic long-term agreements with existing and new customers and simultaneously expanding global capacity to meet customer demand.

