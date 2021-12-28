Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc. offers trip planning tips to make the best of your 2022 vacations

How to Plan Safe and Fun Travel Get-Aways in 2022 Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc. offers trip planning tips to make the best of your 2022 vacations

SANTA BARBARA Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domestic and international bookings are on the rise, especially for the second half of 2022. Hospitality vendors are welcoming guests with promises of increased cleanliness and contactless transactions. But much remains uncertain about upcoming getaways. COVID-19 is still impacting travel. Labor and supply shortages are affecting restaurants, airlines, hotels, and rental car agencies. So what's the best way to plan a trip now? Here are some tips:

Be flexible and make your reservations earlier. Airlines and other travel vendors have consolidated services, so have a back-up plan in case your schedule needs to change. Also, some hotels have reduced amenities, such as daily housekeeping and in-house restaurant hours. Verify your destination's status before leaving home.

Consider a trip focused on the outdoors. Popular destinations include beach and ski resorts, plus trips to national and state parks. Our prediction is national park visits will continue to stay strong for several years to come.

Explore digital travel planning tools, which can offer more choices, including pet-friendly hotels, all-inclusive resorts, vacation rental homes, and enhanced options for those working remotely. And you might also want to consider purchasing a travel assistance program for longer getaways.

For a reasonable fee, Emergency Assistance Plus (EA+) provides extra protection and security on every trip taken away from home during a full year, whether domestic or abroad. EA+ is part of a global network that offers customized medical, travel, and security services across six continents to ensure members get the medical care they need and are returned home safely.

EA+ is offered by Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc., a division of AGIA Affinity Services, a leading provider of emergency travel protection and rescue and security products. Each year, Worldwide Rescue & Security protects hundreds of thousands of customers in the event of medical emergencies or security situations. For more information, please visit www.emergencyassistanceplus.com.

