Orbic™ Unveils New SmartWatch for Verizon Users, Providing Value and Quality

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbic™, a US smartphone manufacturer, today announced the Orbic SmartWrist, a sleek and cost-effective smart watch, designed to offer consumers quality and value combined with the latest technology in mind.

Enabled with 4G cellular connectivity powered by a Qualcomm SDM4100, quad core 1.7GHz chipset, the Orbic SmartWrist is exclusively connected through Verizon, utilizing their Number Share feature. With an additional data plan, Number Share allows users' phones and watches to be synced to the same number so when away from your phone or WiFi, you will continue to receive calls and texts on your watch. Or alternatively use the Orbic Smart Wrist standalone paired to you Android or iOS smartphone via bluetooth and Wifi connectivity

The Orbic SmartWrist is loaded with sensors and has the ability to take blood oxygen, heart rate readings with premier precision, monitor body temperature, track fitness goals, fall detection with SOS alert, monitor sleep patterns, and geo/location tracking and alert. As well as a Gyroscope; Barometer; Digital Compass; Accelerometer; Ambient Light sensors. The Orbic Smartwrist has specifications that are competitive with the industry's leading brands at a fraction of the price.

The Orbic SmartWrist features a 430mAh all day battery and comes equipped with Orbic Care Platform, a cloud-based data collection portal that enables users to access daily actionable insights based on their personalized data health history, set reminders and access settings through web or device application. Users can have the ability to share information with family and friends though the Orbic Friends & Family app, which is available in Android and iOS versions.

"Orbic SmartWrist always stays connected with providers and comes with Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration," said Mike Narula, President and CEO of Oribic North America "User will have access to call centers that will monitor users 24/7 to prevent medical exposure and we are currently going through the FDA approval process, which will enable prescriptions for sect patients who are chronically ill as well as those with medical issues."

The Orbic SmartWrist will be available at Verizon stores for new and existing Verizon customers. For additional information on promotions or the SmartWrist, please visit www.orbic.us/products/smart-wrist-by-orbic?variant=40474638057678

About Orbic

Orbic is a US-based homegrown minority owned full line mobility products OEM, owned company with offices in Australia and India, its products are designed in the United States and manufactured in India or China. At Orbic, we believe that our mission is to enhance lives by providing meaningful solutions through products with innovative technology at an affordable price. With an equal emphasis on value for money, innovation, and quality, Orbic continuously pursues an exceptional user experience. We're committed to quality care for all our valued customers, and we constantly invest in security defenses to keep you and your data safe. For more information, please visit www.orbic.us

