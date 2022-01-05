U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors to Meet Jan. 12

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet Jan. 12, 2022, in open session at Postal Service headquarters, 475 L'Enfant Plaza, SW, Washington, DC. The public is welcome to observe the meeting beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET in the Benjamin Franklin Room on the 11th floor. The Board is expected to discuss the following items:

Call to Order and Remarks of the Vice Chairman Remarks of the Postmaster General and CEO Board Leadership Adjournment

Open session meetings of the Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at http://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/briefings/welcome.htm. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

