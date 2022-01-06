DLA Piper advises ICF in acquisition of Creative Systems and Consulting

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, in its acquisition of Creative Systems and Consulting, a premier provider of IT modernization and digital transformation solutions to US federal agencies.

Creative provides federal agencies with a full suite of capabilities, including digital strategy, cloud and infrastructure solutions, customer experience and data analytics. Creative's 270-person team brings substantial expertise in Salesforce, as well as the Microsoft and ServiceNow platforms, complementing ICF's leading ServiceNow and Appian capabilities.

ICF provides deep domain expertise and the latest digital, cyber, low-code platform and cloud-based modernization services to deliver responsive, scalable solutions. ICF is a leading ServiceNow implementor and was named ServiceNow's #1 Federal Partner of the Year in 2019.

"We were honored to bring to bear our deep digital transformation capabilities, our proven ability to guide complex M&A transactions and our extensive experience in the federal sector to facilitate this key strategic acquisition, which will allow ICF to continue to build on its already impressive innovative capabilities in the digital services space," said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice, who led the firm's deal team. "We previously worked with ICF to advise on its acquisition of Incentive Technology Group, and it was a pleasure to once again utilize our experience in the consulting and tech space to ensure a successful result."

In addition to Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team advising ICF included partners Julia Kovacs, Tracy Weir (both of Washington, DC), Thomas Pilkerton, Jordan Bailowitz and Penny Minna (all of Baltimore), Paolo Morante (New York) and Brad Jorgensen (Austin); of counsel Christopher Armstrong, James Rusert (both of Baltimore) and Nia Brown (Washington, DC); senior managing attorney Braden Penhoet (Seattle); and associates Wenxi Li (Washington, DC), Mary Claire Blythe (Baltimore) and Joshua Feldman (Baltimore).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for ten consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

View original content:

SOURCE DLA Piper