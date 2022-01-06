HitTrax and MLB Enter Licensing Agreement HitTrax, a global leader of advanced metrics and gaming within the baseball & softball community, enters into a licensing agreement with Major League Baseball

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Systems , creator of the HitTrax Data Capture and Simulation System, and Major League Baseball have entered into a licensing agreement that permits HitTrax to incorporate MLB assets and trademarks directly into their popular platform.

(PRNewsfoto/HitTrax)

The new MLB package will be on full display within the popular HitTrax Gaming Module. Since its introduction in 2014, over one million players across the world (ranging from youth to professional) have enjoyed competing in HitTrax leagues and tournaments. Powered by the millisecond response time of the HitTrax sensor, the gaming module animates the on-field players and displays the corresponding outcome (ball or strike, seeing-eye single or double play) just as quickly as the action happens. HitTrax Gaming brings the best parts of the outdoor game into an esports style of competition that can be enjoyed at virtually any venue and at a much quicker pace for players of all ages and skill levels.

"This partnership with MLB elevates the HitTrax experience even further as our players can now view the iconic MLB and team logos directly in their favorite stadiums," said CEO/Founder Mike Donfrancesco. We are excited to offer this one-of-a kind package to our worldwide customer base."

The MLB package is now available to all HitTrax users – academies, college/high school programs, retail stores, and entertainment venues - through a subscription package that will fuel continued development with MLB. Please contact info@hittrax.com for additional information.

About InMotion Systems, LLC.

InMotion Systems, LLC is the developer of HitTrax, a market leading computer vision technology focused on real-time data collection and entertainment applications involving diamond sports. HitTrax brings a uniquely engaging experience while serving as a data collection center heavily focused on player experience, development, and performance. HitTrax systems are deployed worldwide at baseball/softball training facilities, MLB, college & high school programs, LBE (Location Based Entertainment) venues, and retail locations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HitTrax