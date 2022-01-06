Patient Movement Technology Pioneer Motient Enlists Amendola for Strategic PR and Media Relations Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, announced today that Motient, a pioneer in patient movement solutions, has engaged the agency to manage PR, media relations, thought leadership, and social media initiatives.

Motient equips hospitals, hospital systems, healthcare networks, and ACOs with the tools and data required to ensure quality care and value in patient transfers.

According to Motient president, Dallan Huff, "Amendola has proven to be a great partner. They have already generated significant media coverage, paving the way to visibility, and thought leadership for Motient's important mission. We are eager to work together to continue to make an impact in the industry and to showcase our successes with provider organizations and their frontline workers throughout the pandemic and beyond."

Drawing upon its deep experience and expertise in healthcare, Amendola is implementing a comprehensive media and communications plan for Motient that showcases the company's thought leadership, current technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

"Transporting patients in a timely and appropriate manner has only increased in importance through this ongoing public health crisis," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "The Motient mission has centered around this concept for years and we're enthused to be able to work with them to make a meaningful difference for patients across the country."

Motient recently announced that they have extended their partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and remains committed to providing its technological capabilities to assist its healthcare provider partners.

