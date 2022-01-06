Risk Point announces Pepper Snider as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Point announces today that Corissa Pate, ASLI, AIS has been named Vice President of Underwriting, Garage Operations. Corissa will be responsible for driving profitable underwriting and delivering customer excellence for Risk Point's Garage Program.

"Risk Point is the leader in auto dealership insurance solutions, and I am honored to be added as a member of their team. I am excited to help propel the Risk Point team toward further growth as we provide intelligent insurance solutions and superior client services to auto dealerships nationwide."

Corissa's background in the auto dealership insurance industry comes from over 16 years of experience and was a Senior Underwriter with Amynta before joining Risk Point.

About Risk Point

Risk Point is a full-service Program Manager and leading provider of insurance underwriting and claims expertise to the dealership sector, targeting the Dealer Open Lot and Garage markets. Risk Point is the largest market that is available to independent retail agents and is available in all states. Each member of the executive team has over 30 years of experience insuring franchised auto dealers. This experience enables Risk Point to develop unique solutions to niche problems.

