Caris Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Rob Clark as Chief Communications Officer

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a molecular science company developing and delivering technologies to revolutionize healthcare, announced today the appointment of Rob Clark as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

"As a molecular science powerhouse, Caris is leading a revolution in healthcare with novel approaches to categorize, visualize and target disease in ways never before possible," said David D. Halbert, Chairman and CEO of Caris Life Sciences. "We are very excited to welcome Rob to Caris. His strong expertise in communications and public policy will help position us to further advance our mission to improve the lives of as many people as possible."

Mr. Clark brings to Caris more than 20 years of communications, marketing and public policy experience spanning the healthcare, telecommunications and energy sectors. He will lead the company's communications, corporate marketing and government relations efforts.

"I am thrilled to join the women and men of Caris, who are committed to helping physicians and patients apply the best science and technology to better diagnose and treat a range of conditions," said Clark. "I look forward to working with David, the entire management team and the people of Caris to help the company reach its full potential and positively impact lives around the world."

Mr. Clark joins Caris from ExxonMobil, where he served as Head of Global Communications. In this role, Clark led the company's efforts across public and media relations, advertising, digital and social media, and employee and executive communications. Prior to his time at ExxonMobil, Mr. Clark led the global corporate communications and marketing functions as Chief Communications Officer of Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology. While at Medtronic, Mr. Clark led the company's communications efforts for Medtronic's 2015 $50 billion acquisition of Covidien, the company's subsequent rebranding, and the launch of numerous new technology offerings and platforms.

Mr. Clark, a U.S. Air Force veteran, holds a BA in English from The Virginia Military Institute and a master's degree in Political Science from the University of South Dakota. He is a member of the Arthur Page Society, a trustee to the Institute for Public Relations and a member of the Dean's Advisory Committee at the University of Florida School of Communications and Journalism.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement, which is currently available within its Precision Oncology Alliance, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

