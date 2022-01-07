NextMart, Inc. - New Chief Executive Officer

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) – NXMR would like to announce the hiring of a new Chief Executive Officer, William Bouyea of Westfield, Massachusetts.

Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…" We are excited for the addition of Mr. William Bouyea as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bouyea brings a wealth of experience to our team. I look forward working with him as we build the business of the Company."

Mr. Bouyea has a lifetime of experience in managing and growing both start up business as well as seasoned operations. He specializes in identifying potential business targets, acquisition negotiation, and business growth and expansion upon acquisition. Mr. Bouyea is a graduate of Western New England College for Business with a bachelor's in business administration.

Mr. Bouyea (New CEO of the Company) stated…" I am excited to become the new CEO of the Company during this important time of business development. In my short time working with Ms. Gavin as a business consultant, we have identified several business targets in which the Company is currently in final negotiations to acquire over the coming weeks and months. We feel that upon acquisitions of these potential targets we as a team can not only increase the revenues, but also expand the business operations of each in areas not thought of by the previous ownership. We are also working on opening a new subsidiary to take advantage of a new business opportunity in a up and coming industry. I am really excited to be part of what I feel will become a large, revenue driven enterprise."

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently is a shell company with a new management team with plans to become a current alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets. The Company is currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition.

