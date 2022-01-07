TuanChe Limited to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 13, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuanChe Limited ("TuanChe" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TC), a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 unaudited financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, January 13, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuanche.com/.

TuanChe's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 9:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US (Toll-Free): 1-888-346-8982

International: 1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-120-1203

Hong Kong: 852-3018-4992

Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-905-945



Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "TuanChe Limited".

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuanche.com/.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until January 20, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

US (Toll Free): 1-877-344-7529

International: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 4921048



About TuanChe

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe provides automotive marketing and transaction related services by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements. For more information, please contact ir@tuanche.com.

