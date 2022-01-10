ColorComm's 5th Annual NextGen Fellows Program Will Focus Directly on HBCU Students and Graduates

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, will host the 5th Annual NextGen Fellows Program on February 25, 2022, with a summit & recruiting component to allow Fortune 500 companies, agencies, brands, and corporations to recruit students for internships and full-time positions.

ColorComm's 5th Annual NextGen Fellows Program will focus directly on current students and recent graduates of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs). ColorComm's NextGen Fellows Program is a year-long program that provides mentorship, training, resources, and a direct pipeline for Fortune 500 companies to engage and hire the next generation of leaders. The Fellows Program is an exclusive program where applicants will be evaluated on academic merit, community engagement, extracurricular activities, and their plan to contribute to the ever-evolving communications industry.

The virtual programming and recruitment summit, held on February 25, 2022, will bring together the best and brightest HBCU students from across the nation, and will reach ColorComm's Community of more than 100,000 multicultural professionals.

There is no cost associated when applying for fellowship consideration. Visit www.colorcommhbcufellows.com for more information.

"Having come from an HBCU legacy family myself, HBCUs are a source of achievement, and great beacon pride for our community. The talent afforded specifically from HBCU graduates in the workforce is imperative to ensure diverse lived experiences and perspectives are met," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of ColorComm, Inc. and Spelman College alumna. "The cutting-edge 5th Annual ColorComm NextGen Fellows Program will equip HBCU students and graduates with the academic and cultural competencies to navigate their respective industries. Our goal is to empower the next generation of leaders to make lasting contributions in our industry, so that we remain a pinnacle in the communications industry," added Wilson.

Participating HBCU Schools Include:

Alabama A&M University

Bowie State University

Claflin University

Clark Atlanta University

Florida A&M University

Hampton University

Howard University

Jackson State University

Lincoln University

Morehouse College

Morgan State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Spelman College

Tuskegee University

About ColorComm, Inc.

ColorComm Media Group: www.colorcommmediagroup.com

ColorComm Network: www.colorcommnetwork.com

ColorComm NextGen HBCU Fellowship Program: www.colorcommhbcufellows.com

