Constant Contact Agrees to Acquire Vision6

WALTHAM, Mass. and BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a digital marketing platform trusted by millions of small businesses, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Vision6 . The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Vision6 is a trusted SMS and email marketing platform in Australia serving thousands of customers including small businesses, government departments, nonprofits, and marketing agencies. Vision6's suite of marketing solutions, local customer support and data security enable marketers and agency professionals alike to help customers grow their businesses. The acquisition of Vision6 provides Constant Contact with a platform for growth in the Australian market and will enable Vision6 customers to enjoy the benefits of Constant Contact's comprehensive digital marketing software platform.

"Both Constant Contact and Vision6 are designed to help small businesses, government agencies and nonprofits connect with their customers and grow their businesses," said Frank Vella, CEO, Constant Contact. "The acquisition of Vision6 will bring us a strong management team with a deep commitment to serving Australian customers. I look forward to working with the Vision6 team to lead investment and growth within the Australian market."

"We are honored to join forces with the Constant Contact team to further our shared mission," said Mathew Myers, co-founder and CEO, Vision6. "Constant Contact is not only a leader, but a pioneer in the industry, and I look forward to leveraging the depth of their solutions to bring increased value to our customers and partners in Australia."

Constant Contact offers a powerful suite of digital marketing software tools that simplify online marketing for small businesses and nonprofits. Whether it's driving sales, growing a customer base or engaging an audience, we combine the right tools, advice and award-winning support that deliver results. For more information, visit www.constantcontact.com .

As Australia's most reliable email and SMS marketing software, Vision6 is passionate about helping marketers and agency professionals to get more customers and grow their business. Since 2001, Vision6 is relied upon by thousands of businesses for its industry-leading marketing solution, real person local support, data sovereignty and security. For more information, visit www.vision6.com .

