Factor4 Enables Two Stones Pub To Crush eGift Card Sales

BROOMALL, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce the success of the holiday eGift card promotion they administered for Two Stones Pub, a six-location gastropub in PA and DE. The one-day promotion generated $259,775 in sales. All sales took place online using Factor4's popular online gift card solution. The promotion offered consumers a 33% discount on eGift cards.

Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO said, "We are excited that this promotion generated so much revenue. It was the first time Two Stones Pub sold eGift cards only via our online solution. Previously, customers had to go to their pubs and wait in long lines to buy plastic gift cards. Shifting sales online to digital cards provided a valuable convenience to customers and saved the pubs' staff from having to process each sale. We took away the workload while Two Stones Pub generated the sales."

According to research by Blackhawk Network, 43% of consumers are using digital gift cards more frequently post pandemic and 41% expect to shop online more frequently. Factor4's online gift card solution is adaptable and works for businesses and budgets of all sizes. The solution enables merchants to offer digital and plastic gift cards. Gift card promotions bring in new customers, generate immediate revenue and build loyalty with existing customers. Factor4 recommends that promotions be used year-round to generate significant increases in revenue.

"Factor4 is a lifesaver," said Michael Stiglitz, Co-Owner of Two Stones Pub. "They provided us with the opportunity to move to eGift cards during these challenging Covid times and that was amazing. They made the transition completely seamless without any interruption to processing gift cards. After just a few hours, we were up and running. Personally, I could not have envisioned a smoother transition. Throughout this process, Factor4 has been available 24/7 to respond to emails and phone calls. All our requests for assistance have been handled quickly and professionally. Because of the success of this promotion, our brewery, 2SP Brewing Company, will work with Factor4 to offer an identical promotion on February 2, 2022."

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 15,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

