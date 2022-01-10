Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference taking place January 10-13, 2022.

The webcast will be accessible on the Unicycive website in the Investors section under Events and Presentations on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead product candidate, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com

