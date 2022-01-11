FIRST SOLAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against First Solar, Inc. - FSLR

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 8, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against First Solar, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FSLR), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of First Solar as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fslr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 8, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

First Solar and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2020, the Company disclosed that it was exploring the sale of its Project Development business, that it was experiencing "challenges with regard to certain aspects of the overall cost per watt," and that it would no longer be disclosing a discrete cost per watt for its Series 6 units.

On this news, shares of First Solar declined, damaging shareholders.

The case is City of Pontiac General Employees' Retirement System v. First Solar, Inc., No. 22-cv-00036.

