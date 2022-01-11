House of Rohl Announces Retirement of Chair and Founder Louis Rohl

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Rohl®, a portfolio of luxury decorative plumbing brands comprised of ROHL®, Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®, today announced that Chair and Founder Louis Rohl is retiring effective Feb. 28, 2022, following nearly 40 years of service to the kitchen and bath industry.

Lou began his longstanding career working with his father, Ken Rohl, after the inception of the ROHL brand in 1983. While there, Lou was dedicated to helping curate design-forward kitchen and bath collections that propelled ROHL to the forefront of the luxury plumbing market through exquisite faucets, sinks, shower systems and accessories.

After assuming the position of Chief Executive Officer of ROHL in 2011, Lou led the company through strong year-over-year growth and played an integral role in expanding ROHL's brand awareness across key audiences and markets.

Lou was involved in creating the House of Rohl US in 2018 after ROHL was acquired by Fortune Brands, which brought together the ROHL, Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws and Victoria + Albert brands empowering whole home design.

As chair and founder of House of Rohl, Lou has been instrumental in leveraging his longstanding industry relationships to bring the House of Rohl vision to life. Lou also served as an ambassador to customers, suppliers, potential M&A targets and the overall community.

"My 39-year tenure within the kitchen and bath industry has been nothing short of incredible," said Lou Rohl. "From my work with ROHL to creating a powerhouse of luxury brands that allow homeowners to live a life well-crafted, it's been an honor to work with an array of individuals who shared my vision for House of Rohl."

In addition to his responsibilities at the House of Rohl, Lou is an industry partner of ASID and is an IDCEC credited (Interior Design Continuing Education) instructor. He's a member of Vistage International, a member of the National Kitchen and Bath Association Board of Directors, and active in the arts community in Southern California.

