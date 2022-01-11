Introducing the now platform - the first partnership between Origin and nami

GREENBELT, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Wireless™ Inc. ("Origin") and nami.ai Pte. Ltd. ("nami") today announced the launch of their 'now' initiative (nami origin wi-fi sensing). The now platform brings together two industry leaders to offer companies and brands an all-in-one solution, combining AI, software and hardware to deploy intelligent Wi-Fi sensing to their customers.

Being a cost-efficient, turnkey solution, the now platform speeds up the time to market for IoT providers, ISPs, PropTech, InsurTech, HealthTech and EnergyTech. Incorporating the now AIoT platform (AI + IoT) enables even the smallest smart device to become a sensor to differentiate between human beings, robot vacuums, pets, fans and more.

Today we unveil the official name and architecture of the companies' first joint effort since announcing their partnership last month. Origin is the leader in WiFi Sensing – developing applications for home automation, home security, fall detection and more. nami is an innovator which challenges and overcomes the limits of what's possible in IoT.

"nami's impressive AIoT infrastructure, encompassing firmware, cloud, API and UI/UX layers, is invaluable to the now platform with digital monitoring powered by Origin's advanced AI wireless sensing technology," said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin. "We are pleased to bring our joint solution to the market and look forward to its early applications and future success."

"We are excited to contribute to elevate an industry from the Internet of Things to the Intelligence of Things," said Jean-Eudes Leroy, CEO of nami. "Non-line-of-sight monitoring technology allows us to fully respect people's privacy, while bringing unprecedented levels of granularity in digital sensing. With the now initiative, we have built a middleware platform guaranteeing privacy from back-end to front-end. Together with Origin, we are creating solutions around both B2C and B2B use-cases – relevant for security, energy efficiency, building automation and health – to help innovative players smoothly incorporate Wi-Fi sensing disruption to their value propositions."

Origin and nami will host "now presence sensing", a virtual event on February 16th & 17th, to showcase the building blocks of their combined initiative. During live sensing demos, presentations and Q&A sessions, the companies will present the now platform and customizable offerings tailored to a variety of applications. Registration is limited – learn more and secure your spot here.

About Origin

Origin is revolutionizing what Wi-Fi can do. As the pioneer of Wi-Fi Sensing, Origin aims to improve people's lives with its AI sensing technology. Its patented and award-winning applications enable companies to build a wide range of Wi-Fi smart home, health, well-being, and automotive applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com, or Melissa.tait@originwirelessai.com.

About nami

nami is an Artificial Intelligence of Things startup that aims to transform smart devices and systems into intelligent ones for security, energy saving and health care. Its leadership team consists of WiZ Connected founders, a smart lighting company awarded the Wi-Fi Alliance's Top 10 Wi-Fi Certifiers of 2020, with double-digit deployment of millions of IoT devices across 45 countries. After raising US$4.1 mil in 2021, nami is preparing for a Series A funding round in Q2 2022. Learn more at www.nami.ai or contact robert@nami.ai.

