SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erik Bratthall has been appointed corporate public and media relations manager at Scania. He assumes the role effective immideately and will continue to drive Scania's position as a leader in the shift towards sustainable transport in the public and media relations domain.

Bratthall joins Scania from Arla Foods Sverige where he has been the head of media relations. In that role ha has, among other things, driven Arla Food's sustainability agenda including Arla Food's journey towards sustainable transport and logistics. Bratthall has previously been Head of media relations for Visita and press secretary to previous Swedish ministers for the Environment Lena Ek and for for Trade and Industry Maud Olofsson.

"The transport sector globally needs to becoms sustainable in order to reach the climate targets. Scania is driving the shift towards emission free transport for heavy commercial vehicles and it is exciting to now be part of this journey," says Erik Bratthall, corporate public and media relations manager, Scania.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall, Corporate Public and Media Relations manager, Scania

Phone: +46 76 724 45 27

E-mail: erik.bratthall@scania.com

Karin Hallstan, Head of Corporate Communications, Scania

Phone: +46 76 842 81 04

E-mail: karin.hallstan@scania.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/209/3484106/1518973.pdf New corporate public and media relations manager at Scania https://news.cision.com/scania/i/erik-bratthall-ny-presschef-scania,c2998754 erik bratthall ny presschef Scania

View original content:

SOURCE Scania