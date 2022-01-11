Polar Ice Will Operate as Easy Ice

New Name, Same Excellence in Ice Machine Leasing and Service

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polar Ice, a leading commercial ice machine lease and service provider in northern Colorado, will operate under its parent brand name, Easy Ice, beginning in January. Easy Ice, the first company to launch an all-inclusive ice machine subscription, acquired Polar Ice in 2020 and immediately began transitioning operations, culminating in this final visible phase of rebranding.

"The brand roll-up of Polar Ice marks the unification of two exceptional companies under a point-of-use ice solution that has transformed the way businesses access their ice supply," said John Mahlmeister, COO of Easy Ice. "Especially for our customers with locations in multiple markets, operating under a single brand enables us to deliver seamless, five-star service."

In recent years, business owners have acutely felt the burden of equipment ownership, and the industry has shifted toward affordable, agile ice machine solutions. Through a subscription model, Easy Ice achieves the accessibility of a traditional lease with full-service support and a lifetime performance guarantee. Polar Ice has a long history as a respected and reliable Denver brand and was a natural fit for the Easy Ice mission.

"We are thrilled to be part of the future of the ice machine industry," says Dustin Ferrel, Branch Manager. "Joining Easy Ice means access to advanced training, innovative technologies, and streamlined support structure. This has fueled rapid growth, expansion of technical services, and improvements to customer service."

Moving forward, customers in Colorado can expect to see the Easy Ice branding on communications, vehicles, and other materials but day-to-day operations will not be impacted.

About Easy Ice

Easy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City and Orlando. Since its founding in 2009, the company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to 25,000 units across 47 states. Easy Ice's commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, and backup ice. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

