TransTech Announces Acquisition of Maddox Industrial Group

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransTech Energy ("TransTech") announces the acquisition of Maddox Industrial Group ("MIG"), now Maddox Industrial Group, LLC, by strategic partner and holding company, Bridge Industries LLC ("Bridge").

The acquisition extends TransTech's MRO and equipment installation capabilities and geographic reach while advancing the company's strategic growth objectives which are underpinned by a strong commitment to sustainability and energy transition.

Based in Indianapolis, IN, MIG is a prominent industrial solutions specialist serving essential industries including healthcare, medical, manufacturing, air separation, water/wastewater treatment, and others.

With industry-leading expertise in air separation and process piping systems, the company provides turnkey services supporting essential industrial infrastructure for customers around the globe—including the world's largest air process companies.

"We're excited to welcome MIG to the TransTech family," said Greg Ezzell, President of TransTech, "The partnership accelerates our nationwide expansion and delivers new synergies, with MIG's customers gaining access to TransTech's large-scale fabrication and packaging capabilities and TransTech's customers benefitting from MIG's standout air separation capabilities and other complementary solutions."

Scott Barker, founder and president of MIG, commented, "We're invigorated by the potential to deliver new value across our customer base. The TransTech-MIG partnership will expand our capabilities and enhance our service offerings while enriching investment in our teams and facilities."

Since its 1998 founding as a family business with one location in Rocky Mount, NC, TransTech has grown to include 9 locations across 6 states with over 250,000 square ft. of fabrication space, and close to 300 employees—including nationwide field service and engineering support teams.

"The MIG acquisition enhances TransTech's growing nationwide platform and advances the company's mission to deliver innovative solutions that drive continuous performance improvement—and enable the transition to clean energy," said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC

ABOUT MADDOX INDUSTRIAL GROUP

MIG is a full-service industrial contractor offering specialized engineering, electrical and process controls, fabrication, and construction solutions to support essential industrial infrastructure. The company also offers extensive field service capabilities including equipment installation and replacement, vessel and equipment maintenance, R-stamp repair, electrical upgrades and retrofit, and confined space rescue. With industry-leading expertise in air separation and process piping, MIG serves a broad range of essential industries including healthcare, medical, manufacturing, water/wastewater treatment, and others.

https://maddoxindustrial.com/

ABOUT TRANSTECH.

TransTech is a leading provider of custom-engineered and fabricated solutions for gas and liquids processing, storage, transfer, and utilization across a broad range of industries including Energy, Power, Renewables, Chemical, Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Industrial Manufacturing, and others. https://www.transtechenergy.com

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge Industries, LLC, founded by Jeff Berlin in 2003 is a holding company based in Cleveland, OH. Bridge partners with operating management teams to help successful manufacturers/distributors of engineered products expand into new markets and execute strategic growth plans. bridgeind.com

