Whirlpool Corporation named one of America's most JUST companies for 2022 Company ranked No. 1 in Household Goods and Apparel industry

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) has been recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies in the annual rankings published today by CNBC and JUST Capital. The company ranked number one in the Household Goods and Apparel industry and in the top 150 of companies overall.

"It is an honor to be included as one of America's most JUST companies, which acknowledges our ongoing commitment to our employees, customers, communities, and the environment," said Whirlpool Corp. Sr. Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Pam Klyn. "Social and environmental responsibility are core to our company culture, and I want to thank all of our employees for their continual efforts to improve life at home and on the planet."

Through vigorous, objective analysis, JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public—such as creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, producing sustainable products, and protecting customer privacy.

Whirlpool Corp. has made considerable progress toward its social and environmental goals, taking meaningful action to protect the planet and support the communities in which it operates. As a result of these efforts, the company is regularly recognized for its long-standing commitment to sustainability, citizenship, and Inclusion and Diversity. In 2021, the company was named to Newsweek's 2022 Ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies , Dow Jones 2021 Sustainability Indices , and Forbes' 2021 List of 'World's Best Employers' .

For its annual Rankings, JUST collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues as identified through the most comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging more than 150,000 participants since 2015.

About Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

