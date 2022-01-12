Aveshka is awarded subcontract with U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Justice Prisoner Alien and Transportation System (JPATS)

Aveshka is awarded subcontract with U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Justice Prisoner Alien and Transportation System (JPATS)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveshka, Inc. a trusted provider of innovative technologies was awarded a subcontract with the U.S. Marshals Service's (USMS) Justice Prisoner Alien and Transportation System (JPATS) to deliver a Biometric Identification Software Development Kit (SDK). Aveshka is a subcontractor to Rank One Computing Corporation (ROC).

(PRNewsfoto/Aveshka, Inc.)

Aveshka's ability to deploy AI/ML and data analytics components will effectively support USMS JPATS requirements.

JPATS supports the Department of Justice and the federal judiciary by managing the coordination, scheduling and secure handling of prisoners in federal custody, transporting them to detention facilities, courts and correctional institutions around the country. Rank One and Aveshka will deliver an SDK for USMS JPATS to deploy that leverages biometric recognition to perform touchless biometric verification on prisoners during the transportation process.

Rank One's proven facial recognition technology, which recently achieved a 99.12% biometric matching accuracy, coupled with Aveshka's ability to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) and data analytics components across numerous applications will effectively support USMS JPATS requirements.

Aveshka has extensive law enforcement logistics and biometrics expertise, having worked with customers over the past 12 years to include the Department of Justice Emergency Support Function (ESF) 13 program and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Aveshka's portfolio also includes a large-scale facial recognition and biometrics integration project for the CBP.

"Aveshka is ecstatic to partner with Rank One on this project," said Girish Jindia, Aveshka's CEO and President. "We share an affinity to solve cutting-edge problem sets for any customer quickly and efficiently."

"Our 100% American-made algorithms are trusted by some of the most sensitive law enforcement, defense, and intelligence missions," says ROC CEO Scott Swann. "We're proud to add USMS to that list."

Learn more about Aveshka and how we can help you accomplish your missions.

ABOUT AVESHKA, INC.

Aveshka is a thought leader that integrates strategy, technology, and innovation to deliver cutting edge, breakthrough solutions that strengthen the nation against security threats. Aveshka accelerates the advantage for its customers' missions, rendering them protected today and prepared for a safer and smarter tomorrow. For more information, visit www.aveshka.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aveshka, Inc.