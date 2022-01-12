City Wide Facility Solutions Earns Title of Being a "Fast & Serious" Brand

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has been recognized on Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list for the second time.

City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide)

Between 2018 and 2020, the company grew systemwide sales 56.7 percent to $392 million. In the past 12 months, revenue continued to increase at a rapid pace. At the time of publication of this release, systemwide sales for 2021 are projected to be $450 million. In 2022, City Wide will more aggressively target international markets, thereby further enhancing the company's growth trajectory.

"Looking at the consistent growth we've had and the number of franchise locations in our system that are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year, it is a clear indication the franchise model we built 20 years ago works," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions and City Wide Franchise. "The team of individuals who have joined our close-knit community and are dedicated to living out our purpose of positively impacting the people and communities we serve are the reason we have been able to get where we are today."

Franchise Times developed a proprietary 10-point formula, including percentage sales growth, percentage unit growth, dollar sales growth and numerical unit growth to identify the fastest-growing franchise systems. The database for the project is the Franchise Times Top 400, an annual ranking published every October of the largest franchise systems by revenue. In 2021, City Wide ranked #162 on the list and was recognized as a top performer in the "Cleaning Services" category.

City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Building owners and property managers appreciate City Wide for its vast resources, expertise, vendor selection and account management, all which relieve clients the typical stress associated with facility maintenance.

Entrepreneurially-spirited individuals interested in owning a City Wide franchise should have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE City Wide Facility Solutions