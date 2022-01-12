The Cordish Companies Announces Major Expansion of Spark Coworking - Spark Flex <span class="legendSpanClass">Based on the success of Spark Baltimore which is 100% occupied, Spark Flex represents an exciting hybrid workspace model that blends collaborative coworking with traditional corporate office space</span>

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies today unveiled plans for a major expansion of its Spark coworking brand – Spark Flex. Based on the success of Spark Baltimore which is 100% occupied, Spark Flex will launch this spring in the iconic Pier IV office building in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. The Spark Flex expansion of Spark coworking is a continuation of Cordish's major investment in Downtown Baltimore and their focus to support innovative workspace solutions for dynamic, growing organizations.

Spark Flex represents an exciting hybrid workspace model that blends collaborative coworking with traditional corporate office space. The space will focus on companies that are further along in their maturity curve than a typical Spark member company, but will offer the same lease flexibility, build-to-suit office space options ranging from 1,500 – 20,000 square feet, hospitality-focused amenities and on-site member services that have made the Spark coworking ecosystem so successful for its Baltimore community of over 150 companies and 600 members.

"It is incredibly exciting for The Cordish Companies to announce the expansion of Spark coworking with Spark Flex," said Reed Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "Spark Flex will provide an exciting new workspace option to support the growing entrepreneurial community of Baltimore and the region."

Located within the iconic Pier IV office building, Spark Flex's unique location overlooking Baltimore's Inner Harbor provides an exciting opportunity to support the shift in how people work and live in Baltimore. Spark Flex members will be able to collaborate with and take advantage of amenities at Spark Baltimore, located in the Power Plant Live! dining, entertainment and innovation district just one block away. Spark Flex members will be offered a suite of top-of-the-line services and hospitality-focused amenities including:

24/7 secured, swipe card access

Balconies with incredible views of the Inner Harbor

Convenient parking

Custom build-to-suit office space

On-site support for IT setup, space design and move-in logistics

Furnished suites

Branded office signage

Dedicated on-site staff

Server rack space & dedicated high-speed internet

Dedicated mailbox and concierge mail service

Unlimited access to print, scan and copy center

Access to 15,000 square foot gym and wellness space

Online reservation system for AV-equipped meeting and conference rooms

Access to a community kitchen, member café, and lounge spaces

Nitro Cold Brew coffee and tea bar

Craft beer and wine for member happy hours

Podcast studio & Zoom rooms

Gender neutral restrooms

Dedicated Mother's Room

Access to exclusive community member events, perks and discounts

"Spark Flex is challenging the corporate status quo and addressing the challenges that mature startups face while navigating this phase of the future of work and accommodating the unique needs of the entrepreneurial community," said Shervonne Cherry, Director of Community and Partnerships for Spark Coworking. "We have directly seen how the national workforce and our local Spark members have been impacted by the global pandemic. Entrepreneurs are looking for creative solutions and resourceful partners as they redefine their workplace culture, develop new tools for talent recruitment and approach company growth strategically."

"The growth of Spark Coworking and the startups and entrepreneurs they have supported since launching in 2016 has brought much needed momentum to Downtown Baltimore's landscape," said Shelonda Stokes, President of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. "We are thrilled to have the Spark Flex Expansion join the growing downtown ecosystem."

Spark Coworking launched its flagship location, Spark Baltimore, in the heart of downtown Baltimore, Maryland at Power Plant Live! in 2016. Spark now supports over 250 companies and 800 members in its thriving communities in Baltimore, St. Louis, and Kansas City, MO. Since opening in Maryland in 2016, Spark Baltimore has become an integral part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Baltimore and the state with a focus on economic development and providing first-class amenities and startup resources to members. Spark Baltimore recently completed its 5th major expansion which grew the footprint of its anchor member, Fearless, a digital services firm, from 17,000 to over 27,000 square feet across multiple floors of the Spark coworking space. This expansion of their Baltimore headquarters helped support the company's rapid team growth to over 200 team members as of December 2021.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Spark Coworking

As a catalyst for advancing entrepreneurship and technical innovation, Spark Coworking aims to provide entrepreneurs, creatives and innovators with community and creative space – allowing ideas to ignite and transform into successful companies and organizations. Spark offers the unique pairing of hospitality and entrepreneurship by featuring concierge-style amenities and entrepreneur-focused support, with membership options that range from mailbox memberships and dedicated desks in shared workspaces to private offices and custom-built office suites. Spark is located in three up-and-coming startup hubs: Spark Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland, Spark Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri and Spark St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information, visit www.sparkcoworking.com.

