InventHelp Inventor Develops Wellness Beverage (CTK-6101)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am often asked what my secret is to keeping my stomach flat or why I look like I am not aging. I believe that everyone should have a healthy lifestyle, which begins with drinking plenty of water and eating fruits regularly to jumpstart the digestive system," said an inventor, from New Providence, Bahamas, "so I invented the ROLLE INVENTION."

The invention is a specially formulated, all-purpose, well-being drink for consumers of all ages. This beverage made of all-natural ingredients may help to break down impurities in the body, promote regular bowel movements and contribute to youthful looking skin. As a result, it promotes mind and body stimulation and overall wellness. The invention features a refreshing and great taste and could be convenient to consume and simple to produce. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the corporate sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-6101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

