Sapiens Wins 2021 Celent XCelent Award for PAS Systems in EMEA Life Insurers

HOLON, Israel, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) and (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pension won the Celent 2021 XCelent award in the Breadth of Functionality category, and was recognized as a "Luminary" solution, excelling in both Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality.

The recognition of Sapiens by Celent illustrates Sapiens' depth of impact, breadth of knowledge and keen understanding of the global life and pension insurance industry. This marks the second time Sapiens CoreSuite was recognized by Celent, after having won the 2019 Celent XCelent Award.

Research and consulting firm Celent analyzed 36 policy administration systems for EMEA life insurance, using the Celent ABC Vendor View, a resource for identifying premier technology solutions serving the insurance and financial industries. The vendor view shows the relative positions of each vendor in three categories: Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, and Customer Base and Support.

"Sapiens is extremely gratified to be recognized as an industry leader and to receive the prestigious Celent XCelent Award once again," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO. "I am especially pleased that Celent not only recognized the excellent and wide functionality of our platform and its advanced technical capabilities, but also gave a nod to Sapiens' strong team of deep domain experts. We are proud that Celent has taken notice of our continued investment in our CoreSuite for Life & Pension and our product strategy that was "on trend" with the move toward open, multi-core environments wrapped by a middle layer and with new innovative client propositions."

According to the Celent report: "Sapiens has continued to invest in the platform, with a sharper focus on user experience improvements. The current internal user interface is still ahead of many of its peers. Sapiens CoreSuite L&P continues to be a primary system within the EMEA marketplace for insurers to consider. The product is backed up by a strong team of deep domain experts."

Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pension is an end-to-end, cloud-based software solution with enhanced digital capabilities for the management of both individual and group life, investments and medical products on a single platform.

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

