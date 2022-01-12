Westside Children's Therapy opening clinic in Homer Glen in February

HOMER GLEN, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy is opening a clinic in Homer Glen in February to help serve more families in the south suburbs. It will be Westside's 21st location in the Chicagoland area.

The clinic — located at 14222 S. Bell Road in the Homer Town Square Shopping Center — specializes in providing sensory, social, mental health, communication and feeding solutions for families.

Westside is a family-owned pediatric therapy provider that has been serving families for more than 25 years. The clinic will provide children Physical , Occupational , Speech , Feeding , Child and Family Counseling and Autism (ABA) services.

Westside clinics are designed with bright and vibrant colors, rock climbing walls, foam pits, and more that make kids excited to come to therapy. This allows children to have fun while gaining the skills they need to succeed. However, reaching therapeutic outcomes is always the ultimate goal. The clinic will also have private treatment rooms for children to further sharpen their skills.

There is no "one-size-fits-all" approach at Westside as each child has a unique treatment plan with their own therapist. Westside aims to make receiving therapy easy so children that need multiple services can get them in the same day at one location.

At Westside, we don't just strive to get "good clinical results" — we strive to change families' lives forever.

"We have met many families in Homer Glen through our other locations and hope that makes things a little easier for them and all the other families in the community," Vice President Dave Lapsker said. "We can't wait to be part of the community and be there for any family that needs some help."

To get started, call (815) 469-1500 or visit westsidect.com .

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels like an extension of the Westside Family. These distinctions in service along with the belief in Integrity, Honesty, and Trustworthiness help to create the magic that is the #WestsideWay . These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside. For more information visit westsidect.com/ , call (815) 469-1500, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

