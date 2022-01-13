Essential Federal Credit Union Supercharges Member Digital Engagement with Vericast's Account Advisor Powered by Ignite Sales

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vericast, a leading marketing solutions company that delivers actionable insights and operational expertise at scale, today announced that Essential Federal Credit Union (FCU) has selected Vericast's Account Advisor solution powered by Ignite Sales' guided conversation technology.

Account Advisor allows financial institutions to digitally engage with consumers and effectively point them to the most relevant financial products and services to support their financial goals. Through a strategic alliance, Vericast sells Ignite Sales' powerful member engagement platform as part of its line of Harland Clarke account acquisition solutions.

Essential FCU is leveraging Account Advisor's intelligent conversation guides in its branches to have tailored conversations that discover members' unique needs and deliver personalized, highly accurate product recommendations.

"Vericast's Account Advisor platform allows us to provide a tremendous service to our members," said LaDonna Evans-Sutton, Vice President of Retail Services at Essential Federal Credit Union. "The platform enables us to drive meaningful conversations and offer product recommendations that precisely address members' distinct circumstances. We would be doing a disservice to our members by not providing them with a digital guided conversation capability."

Essential FCU also will gain valuable insight from decision-making sales and marketing data gathered during member conversations that will enable the credit union to enhance product offerings, processes, and marketing efforts. Additionally, Account Advisor's sophisticated analytics measure conversation data and give decision-makers visibility into real-time member trends.

"We are pleased to partner with Vericast to help Essential Federal Credit Union get to the heart of its members' current needs and guide them to financial wellness," said George Noga, CEO of Ignite Sales. "Implementing Account Advisor powered by Ignite Sales represents Essential's next step in digital transformation which will empower the institution to dramatically enhance the member experience."

"Maximizing the value of each marketing dollar is our focus," said Stephenie Williams, Vice President, Financial Institution Marketing Products & Strategy at Vericast. "Account Advisor powered by Ignite Sales directs members who respond to marketing acquisition programs toward selecting the product(s) that are most appropriate for their unique and personal financial needs. More satisfied members stay longer and buy more which solves a long-standing marketing challenge of creating a consistent buying experience."

About Essential Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1972 by a small group of Dow Chemical employees, Essential Federal Credit Union provides financial services for individuals and businesses, including checking, loans, IRAs, savings and more. Essential has more than 35,000 members in nine parishes in the Baton Rouge community: East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Ascension, Livingston, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and St. Helena. With more than $360 million in assets, Essential is a community-chartered credit union that is federally insured through the National Credit Union Administration. For more information about Essential FCU or to apply for membership, visit www.essentialfcu.org.

About Ignite Sales

Ignite Sales empowers banks and credit unions to increase online apply rates, account openings, and customer satisfaction. Its customer engagement platform builds customized, dynamic, customer-facing conversation guides for financial institutions that discover customer financial needs and generate highly accurate account recommendations that address each customer's precise needs and circumstances. For over 20 years, banks and credit unions have been boosting the financial wellness of their customers and members with Ignite, resulting in 40% improved customer satisfaction, 100% accurate recommendations, and up to 150% growth in sales. All conversations are captured and leveraged by award-winning analytics that delivers decision-making data to bank management to improve product offerings, processes, and marketing efforts. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com on LinkedIn and Twitter @IgniteSales.

About Vericast

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 120 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for over 70,000 brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions — including Illumis™, Household Connect™, Valassis Consumer Graph™ and Harland Clarke Checks — are a piece of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.

