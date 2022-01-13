Global Competition Review Ranks The Brattle Group as an Outstanding Firm for Competition Economics

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has been named in the "Outstanding" category of Global Competition Review's (GCR's) 2022 "Economics 23" ranking of the world's top firms for competition economics.

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group)

The Brattle Group has been named in the "Outstanding" category of Global Competition Review's (GCR's) 2022 "Economics 23" ranking of the world's top firms for competition economics.

Brattle's Antitrust & Competition practice provides economic analysis, litigation support, and expert testimony covering a full range of antitrust and competition issues in hundreds of transactions around the globe. Among the practice's many standout achievements in the past year, GCR noted the "major growth" of Brattle's Antitrust & Competition team, portfolio of work, and global footprint, including the opening of offices in Beijing and Shanghai. The firm now has competition specialists and offices in 10 countries across four continents, led by outstanding competition economists:

"GCR's ranking reflects how our Antitrust & Competition practice has expanded and evolved into a global group of preeminent competition economists," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "This is also evident in the increased scope and complexity of the work we do to support clients around the world in their high stakes competition matters, often spanning multiple jurisdictions, regulatory bodies, and languages."

In GCR's 2020–2021 research period, Brattle experts worked on a total of 94 competition matters: 36 mergers, 37 litigations, and 21 investigations. These included matters before the European Commission, US Federal Trade Commission, and other agencies, and represented a 36% increase in casework as compared to the previous year.

Among other notable matters mentioned, Brattle assisted in the follow-on damages litigation Road Haulage Association Limited v Man SE, specifically regarding the application for a collective proceedings order (CPO). This was the first-ever CPO application in the UK following on from an EU cartel decision. Brattle also continues to provide expert consulting services on behalf of US Airways in connection with the legal and administrative proceedings involving Sabre and its subsidiaries in Section 1 and Section 2 claims pertaining to airline ticket distribution. Additionally, Brattle experts prepared reports and provided evidence as to efficiencies in the regulatory challenges in SECURE Energy Services Inc.'s acquisition of Tervita Corporation, as well as in Parrish & Heimbecker's asset purchase of grain elevators from Louis Dreyfus Company Canada.

GCR's independent research ranks consultancies on the number of dedicated antitrust economists, the number of affiliated economists in Who's Who Legal: Competition, and – most importantly – its work on competition matters over the past year. Read Brattle's full profile on GCR's site.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brattle Group