InventHelp Inventor Develops a Locator Device for Pipe Fusing Operations (BPL-100)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Linden, Michigan who was looking for a time and cost effective way of determining exact pipe end locations through fusing machine work, developed a device that would indicate a precision pipe end location when reached through the machine.

The patent-pending invention would eliminate back-and-forth trips during fusing machine use to visually determine pipe advancement.

The inventor described the invention as "a device that would permit workers to easily determine when a pipe being pulled through a fusing machine during pipe-fusing operations reaches the desired location in respect to the machine."

