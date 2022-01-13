InventHelp Inventors Develop Fun & Flavorful Topping for Desserts & Drinks (BTM-2882)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."We wanted to create a fun and flavorful topping for your favorite drinks and desserts," said one of two inventors, from Harbeson, Del., "so we invented STOTLER'S WHIPPED DELIGHT. Our design can be enjoyed by adults during parties, holidays and other special occasions as well as in households, bars and restaurants."

The invention provides a unique topping for desserts, ice cream, drinks, etc. In doing so, it offers a delicious alternative to traditional whipped cream and toppings. As a result, it could enhance the fun and flavor of a dessert or drink. The invention features a versatile and satisfying design that is easy to serve so it is ideal for adults, restaurants, bars, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTM-2882, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

