InventHelp Inventors Develop Heated Aromatherapy Blanket (ALL-2696)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to pinpoint a way to employ aromatherapy while sitting or sleeping at home as well as while traveling or on the go," said an inventor from Marietta, Ga. "This inspired me to develop a means to surround users with heated scents."

The inventor developed the patent-pending HEARTH BLANKET which offers various therapeutic effects by dispensing aromatic scents to relax, rejuvenate, calm and relieve stress. This invention could provide comfort while relaxing the user and making the home more pleasant smelling. Additionally, it may allow users to fall asleep faster with less tossing and turning and awake relaxed and refreshed.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2696, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

