Joshua Johnson Joins Talent War Group as Partner and Co-Director of Leadership Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent War Group (TWG) announces that Joshua Johnson, United States Army veteran and retired Special Forces Green Beret, is joining the leadership team as Partner and Co-director of Leadership Development.

With a distinguished 31(+) year military career, Johnson led a team of more than 600 soldiers in various roles, including Group Master Trainer, Special Forces Company Sergeant Major and Battalion Operations Sergeant Major for the U.S. Army 2nd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), where he managed 21 Special Forces Teams, and two supporting organizations.

During his time in the military, Johnson reported to COL Christopher Jones, who admired his distinctive and meticulous leadership approach, "Josh is a proven, respected leader that attacks the most difficult and complex problem sets with strategic foresight and a deft touch. His leadership, intellect, humor, ability to communicate purpose, and investment in building people and relationships make a difference every day."

Following Johnson's military service, he capitalized on his expertise in organizational leadership development and training by creating and delivering managerial and leadership training programs for corporate America. Recently, he worked alongside the West Shore Home team as their Director of Training and Development, training employees from the onboarding process through their development as they were promoted. His wide range of leadership experience enables him to serve as an impact partner to help organizations build their human capital capabilities and execute strategies for long-term success.

"Josh Johnson is a rare individual who is committed to excellence and achieving a lasting impact on the development of tomorrow's business leaders," said Mike Sarraille, Founder and CEO, Talent War Group. Mike and Josh will work side-by-side to deliver TWG's mission and create their clients' legacies of leaders creating leaders. "Josh understands firsthand the character traits needed for today's dynamic business environment and how to help business leaders implement leadership development systems to grow their talent."

Johnson joined Talent War Group because of their unique and distinctive approach to leadership development, "I am humbled to have earned the trust of my partners and colleagues, I have no doubt this is the right environment for me to grow and showcase the leadership techniques I acquired in the military. I look forward to working with TWG to deepen our impact for all of our clients." Josh Johnson, Partner.

Johnson will work alongside Sarraille to refine the company's growing leadership development services including their experiential development programs, Battlefield Reviews, and soon-to-be-launched, Into the Wild Extreme® (ITW-X).

About Talent War Group

Talent War Group's depth of industry experience in leadership development, Human Resources, and business operations help deliver sustainable and unmatched talent solutions for their clients. With the 'train-the-trainer' model, Talent War Group ensures every organization has the tools to continue attracting, hiring, developing, and retaining top talent long after their engagement. For more information on ITW-X or other leadership development programs, visit talentwargroup.com. ITW-X Video can be found here.

