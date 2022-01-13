Palmetto Launches the Palmetto Sales Plus Program

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing platform technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today launched a new Palmetto Sales Plus Program to further leverage its end-to-end technology streamlining the solar sales process. The Program is focused on attracting companies in complementary industries - such as roofing, windows, siding, HVAC and electrical contractors - and helping them to establish and grow an additional company revenue stream by selling solar to their existing customer base.

(PRNewsfoto/Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc.)

Palmetto's marketplace model and proprietary technology, Alchemy, allows our sales partners to easily track leads, generate instant customer proposals and financing, and execute sales agreements. Alchemy also provides in-app sales member support and visibility into project tracking through completion. The software is designed to help the sales partner sell solar with ease and provide a more satisfying customer experience—all while cutting installation time and system costs.

"Palmetto is excited to partner with complimentary service providers to help them easily add a solar business vertical to their existing company, and at the same time, help maximize customers' solar energy experience," stated Chris Kemper , Palmetto Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Now, these service providers can leverage their home services network and acumen, coupled with our end-to-end technology, to offer an easy path to solar for their customers."

The Palmetto Sales Plus program is designed so that business owners can quickly and easily offer residential solar to their customers. It's an end-to-end solution that offers support, training and marketing materials, and hands on guidance for how to operate the business - from how to price your deals to managing proper cash flow.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Palmetto believes that choosing to source clean energy from renewable resources like solar power should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy, making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. In addition to its solar calculator, which helps customers quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar power, Palmetto offers a team of local solar experts to design and install a solar panel system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these customers receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for customers to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the U.S. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com .

Media Inquiries:

press@palmetto.com

843-531-5532

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc.