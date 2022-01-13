PeopleScout Named a Leader in All Categories in NelsonHall's 2021 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO

PeopleScout identified as a global leader for the fourth year in a row, recognized for global footprint, candidate experience and talent technology

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been recognized as a Leader, the highest rating, in every category of NelsonHall's global 2021 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO. The categories include: Geographic Footprint and Scalability, TA Transformation Journey, Innovation in Technology/Tools, Innovation in Service, as well as an Overall rating.

Nikki Edwards, Principal HR Technology & Services Analyst, NelsonHall, said: "PeopleScout continues to evolve its next-generation programs, services, service delivery, and cutting-edge tech, leveraging creativity, innovation, and expertise to ensure that its total talent solutions are fit for purpose for today's talent challenges."

NEAT is NelsonHall's vendor evaluation and assessment tool, offering companies around the world a comprehensive assessment of vendors' offerings and capabilities. The NEAT for RPO allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations to identify the best performing vendors overall, with specific capability in technology/tools innovation, services innovation, candidate experience, geographic footprint and scalability, and taking clients on a talent acquisition transformation journey.

"Our commitment to providing our customers with best-in-class customer service and innovative talent solutions has never been stronger," said Taryn Owen, PeopleReady and PeopleScout President & COO. "As we look to what's next, we will continue to optimize our ability to partner with our clients to help them solve their toughest talent challenges through the right combination of insight, human touch, and next-generation technology."

Highlights from NelsonHall's evaluation of PeopleScout on the 2021 NEAT Vendor Evaluation include the company's:

Broad range of existing and new RPO, and more widespread talent solutions, including those established for working in COVID-19 world

Deep expertise in Talent Advisory services, notably employer branding, assessment, recruitment marketing, and the future of work consulting

Global footprint across North America , EMEA and APAC through the 2018 acquisition of TMP Holdings LTD and previous acquisitions

Commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, notably in pairing technology and talent advisory services for recruitment marketing and employer branding to deliver results

Technology innovation, notably its comprehensive set of enhancements to its next-generation Affinix ™ platform, including advanced use of automation, AI, and ML; Affinix Analytics with its Ask Affinix feature; and its roadmap of technology and tools to augment Affinix

Unified approach to operational delivery and technology platforms and greater TrueBlue brand collaboration in tailored solutioning for clients.

A Leader designation on the NEAT vendor evaluation is based on a combination of analyst assessments and feedback from RPO vendor clients. Interviews with clients focus on measuring the vendor's ability to deliver immediate benefit as well as evaluating the vendor's suitability to meet future requirements.

Learn more about PeopleScout's 2021 NelsonHall NEAT Vendor Evaluation by downloading the full report.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs.. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

