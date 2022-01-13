REFORM RX LAUNCHES PRE-SALE FOR THE WORLD'S FIRST DIGITALLY CONNECTED PILATES REFORMER

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reform RX, the world's first digitally connected Pilates reformer that brings the luxury studio experience into the home, has launched its pre-sale in the U.S.

Ergonomically designed, Reform RX features a 21.5" touchscreen tablet display that delivers an ever-growing library of 100+ live and on-demand classes, taught by industry-leading instructors from across the world.

Classes are separated into four key styles: cardio, flexibility, strength and how-to, all of which include beginner, intermediate and advanced levels to encourage user progression. The classes are curated to not only improve overall physical health, but to build and support the musculoskeletal system's three components of muscular strength, endurance, and flexibility for improved longevity.

The commercial grade Pilates reformer is equipped with built-in data tracking capabilities, which monitor and record user movement to the thousandth of a second, and store key biometrics including total calories burned, heart rate, and total output.

The RX also features the bespoke MyScore functionality, an innovative metric that calculates how much time the user spends in each heart rate zone to monitor performance both during and post-workout.

In preparation for the pre-launch, RX designers used longevity rigs to run millions of cycles on each component and tested these against competing reformers to ensure the RX would stand the test of time, whether that be in an at-home or commercial setting.

Reform RX was founded in 2018 by entrepreneurs Yvette and Neal McGaffin. Chief Executive Officer, Yvette, is a functional movement specialist with a career spanning 15 years in teaching and running reformer Pilates studios. Commenting on the pre-launch, she said:

"It's been an exciting week for both the team and Pilates enthusiasts across the U.S., as we bring Reform RX to market. Our goal throughout this three-year process has always been to revolutionize the at-home offering by creating a premium, commercial grade product that would elevate the reformer Pilates workout and provide users with an unrivalled experience.

"To achieve this, we have combined innovative technology and elite instructors to equip our customers with both the direction and confidence to practice reformer Pilates in their home. We are very much looking forward to building the RX community and bridging the gap between at-home fitness and this all-body workout."

As part of the brand's official pre-sale, Reform RX will be available in the U.S. for $3,995 ($4,995 MRSP) until January 31, 2022. All pre-orders placed during this period will avail of the 20% discount, with the option to upgrade to a First Edition VIP Package (includes RX Box, Jumpboard and Mat) for $250 ($590 MRSP). Additionally, pre-order customers will receive a complimentary White Glove Delivery upgrade on standard shipping.

For more information, please visit www.reformrx.com. Connect with Reform RX on Facebook and Instagram @ReformRX.

Reform RX has received financial backing from several high-profile investors, including Emmy award-winning TV producer, Bernadette Caulfield .

