SINGAPORE STARTUP AFFYN'S PRE-SALE ROUND SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED RAISING US$10.4 Million

With two oversubscribed rounds in both private and strategic rounds, Affyn successfully closed its presale round within 60 hours. Over 5,700 participants purchased and US$10.4 million was raised in this presale round. With this, Affyn has raised over US$18 million in total.

The presale round features the sale of each FYN token at special prices with a 10-day lock and 6-months linear vesting period. To allow more people to be part of Affyn's community, each participant was only allowed to purchase a maximum of 50,000 FYN.

The outstanding response for this presale round indicates the public's confidence and excitement in Affyn's Play-to-Earn Metaverse, as well as their acknowledgement of Affyn's long term vision. Across social media, many have expressed their enthusiasm for the utility of FYN tokens that can be used both in the virtual and physical world. Others showed anticipation for the Play-to-Earn Metaverse (named NEXUS), mobile geo-location and AR functions.

Company founder and CEO Lucaz Lee

"We would like to thank our partners, advisors, investors and community for the tremendous support and trust in Affyn. This successful presale sends a strong signal and confidence in our goals. 2022 will be unprecedented as we ignite the tech space by ushering in a new era of Metaverse. We will pioneer the first of its kind Play-to-Earn Metaverse that encapsulates the fabric of reality into a synthetic world where the notion of a real world is represented by digital avatars, NFTs and assets. We would like to invite you to join us in this Metaverse where we can play, earn and have more fun together at the same time."

Affyn is a Singapore-based company building a blockchain-powered Metaverse project with a Free to Play, Play-to-Earn mobile game with integrated geolocation where the virtual and real world converge. Making use of geolocation capability and AR mechanics, Affyn incorporates the fun element of gaming with blockchain technology such as the utility of NFTs and their official currency

FYN token is the official blockchain utility token. The tokens that players earn can be used in both the virtual and real worlds, forming a closed-loop economy.

Tokens will be able to be used to purchase or lease property, purchase and exchange NFTs and participate in events. The tokens will be able to be used for travel, retail and lifestyle related purchases in real life.

Affyn's team is now preparing for the next step, where they will be working with a few launchpads for the upcoming launchpad (fundraising) round. There is also a token generation event planned for 29th January 2022. The public can also look forward to catch glimpses of Buddies, characters in the game. Trailer video for the NEXUS Metaverse is set to be released in February.

