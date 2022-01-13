TRIBECA LAWSUIT LOANS OFFERS FINANCIAL SECURITY TO VICTIMS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the pervasiveness of sexual harassment in the workplace and elsewhere, Tribeca Lawsuit Loans offers litigation funding to claimants who have filed lawsuits against the employers and educational institutions that exploited and victimized them.

Although sexual harassment often manifests itself as unwelcome advances or touching, improper remarks, or inappropriate humor, its goal is not primarily sex. Rather, the perpetrator seeks to gain power and control by targeting someone because of gender.

Sexual harassment is pervasive. Surveys show that 40% to 60% of women reported experiencing sexual harassment on the job. When women are the victims, they are nine times more likely to quit, five times more likely to transfer, and three times more likely to lose jobs than men after being harassed because of their gender.

Historically, many victims declined to come forward because they feared retaliation by their abusers or that others would not take them seriously. Rory Donadio, Founder and CEO of Tribeca Lawsuit Loans, recognizes that the tide may be changing. "The 'Me, Too' movement has helped women understand that they have power in these situations. They feel more confident that coming forward will bring a measure of justice, satisfaction, and peace."

"But unfortunately," observes Donadio, "some victims suffer financial insecurity when they are fired, demoted, or forced to leave a job because of sexual harassment. That's where a lawsuit loan can help."

Many who suffer sexual harassment must seek satisfaction in the courts. For those who file lawsuits, Tribeca offers financial assistance in the form of lawsuit loans. A lawsuit loan allows a qualifying plaintiff to access a future recovery long before the court approves a settlement.

A lawsuit loan is not a traditional loan. Borrowers do not make payments over time. Instead, Tribeca purchases a piece of the litigation and is paid out of settlement funds. That way, presettlement funding carries no risk for the claimant. If the plaintiff loses the court case for any reason, Tribeca will not seek repayment of the funds it advanced.

Per Donadio, "Tribeca tries to be sensitive to the emotional upheaval that many victims of sexual harassment continue to suffer throughout the lawsuit process. To avoid adding fuel to that fire, we have designed our application process to be as stress-free and straightforward as possible." Once the client provides some basic information about the lawsuit, Tribeca contacts the plaintiff's attorney for the information necessary to process the request. Then, once the application is approved, Tribeca will deposit the proceeds into the client's preferred bank account, usually within 24 hours.

If you or someone you know has filed a claim of sexual harassment, rest assured that Tribeca's lawsuit loan specialists are here to help. They will work hard to facilitate the presettlement loan process. You can reach them at (866) 388-2288, or if you prefer, you can start the application process at tribecalawsuitloans.com.

