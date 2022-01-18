Hi-Perf Motorcycle Engine Oil, the official lubricants partner for Royal Enfield North America Motorcycles

LINDEN, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies Marketing USA and Royal Enfield North America are proud to announce that they have signed a local partnership agreement. Hi-Perf Motorcycle Engine Oils will now be used and recommended nation-wide at all the local Royal Enfield North America dealerships.

A word from TotalEnergies and Royal Enfield

"At TotalEnergies Marketing USA, we share common values with Royal Enfield North America; such as proximity, commitment to customers, a significant heritage in the motorcycle world, and a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. We are really excited for the opportunity to grow and support the Royal Enfield North America Dealerships in the United States," according to Senior VP of Lubricants for TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Franck Bagouet.

"We are very pleased and excited to partner with TotalEnergies Marketing USA to provide our dealers and customers with access to high quality lubricants approved by Royal Enfield North America. Oil is the life blood of any motorcycle; it is important to use the best and now you can" – says Vice President, After Sales America of Royal Enfield, Anthony Loffredo.

The Hi-Perf range is the perfect premium engine oil for your vehicle. Especially formulated to provide optimal engine performance with long-lasting protection in any weather condition. It is now available in an innovative design with a new pedagogical label, so that you can choose the most suitable engine oil for your ride. We have one focus in mind: to be the progress accelerator which takes people further. Consequently, the Hi-Perf brand is tailored to meet all customer needs. The Hi-Perf range is empowered with the latest technologies from TotalEnergies.

About TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.

TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the TotalEnergies Company. We are very proud of the global heritage of our parent company, TotalEnergies, the fourth largest oil and gas company in the world. TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. operates through several business lines representative of the TotalEnergies Company. The business lines include products such as: Hi-Perf Motorcycle Engine Oil, Quartz Engine Oil, Rubia Heavy Duty Engine Oil, Kleenmold Glass Lubricants, and TotalEnergies Industrial Lubricants.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the midsize motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 140 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the all-new Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT 650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.

For more information on Royal Enfield North America, visit www.RoyalEnfield.com/us/en/, www.Instagram.com/RoyalEnfield_NA, www.Facebook.com/RoyalEnfieldNorthAmerica.

Cautionary Note

