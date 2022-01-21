SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SUNS, SEAC, AZPN, and MNR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS) in connection with the proposed merger of SUNS with SLR Investment Corp. ("SLRC"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value ("NAV") equal to the NAV of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. The ownership split of the combined company will be based on the respective NAVs of each of SLRC and SUNS. If you own SUNS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/suns

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) in connection with the proposed merger of SEAC with Triller Hold Co LLC ("TrillerVerz"). Under the terms of the agreement, SEAC and TrillerVerz will combine, with SEAC and TrillerVerz stockholders owning approximately 2.3% and 97.7% of the surviving company, respectively. If you own SEAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/seac

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) in connection with AZPN's proposed merger with Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, AZPN shareholders will receive approximately $87 in cash and 0.42 shares of AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AZPN common stock they own. If you own AZPN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/azpn

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MNR by Logistics Properties Trust. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MNR shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of MNR common stock that they hold. If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mnr

