Governor Mark Gordon Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Wyoming School Choice Week" as Families, Teachers Celebrate Learning Choices

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan. 23-Jan. 29, 2022 will officially be Wyoming School Choice Week, thanks to a recent proclamation from Gov. Mark Gordon. This is the ninth time in ten years that Wyoming School Choice Week has been proclaimed by the state's governor.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week) (PRNewswire)

Gov. Gordon joins more than 25 other governors and several hundred local leaders around the country who have issued proclamations to coincide with the twelfth annual National School Choice Week, which celebrates opportunity in K-12 education.

Wyoming parents, teachers, and community organizers have planned 44 events for the Week, including school open houses, at home celebrations, and more. The goal of these events is to celebrate the school choices available to families and spark conversations about how parents can find the best educational fit for their children.

Nationwide, more than 26,000 independently planned events will raise awareness about school choice. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will join in the celebration.

"Wyoming students have different needs and learning styles, and the Week celebrates all the education options that serve those needs," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are glad to see Gov. Gordon recognize the Week and we wish Wyoming families the best in their festivities."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/wyoming .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week