FAMILY FIRST PARTNERS WITH FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO LAUNCH CELEBRATE LITERACY WEEK, FLORIDA!

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family First , a national nonprofit that aims to help people love their families well, is partnering with the Florida Department of Education (DOE) to launch Celebrate Literacy Week, Florida!

Celebrate Literacy Week, Florida! (PRNewswire)

The 2022 theme of Celebrate Literacy Week, Florida! is Launch Into Literacy, Blast Off Into New Worlds! The week-long event is scheduled for Jan. 24-28 and is designed to raise awareness about the importance of literacy with the hope to inspire Florida's students and families to make reading part of their daily routines.

All Pro Dad (APD) is raising awareness about the importance of reading to inspire students and families to make literacy part of their daily routines. Reading bonds families closer together and opens up opportunities for fun engagement. When families read with their children, they set them up for a brighter future.

Currently, APD supports nearly 200 local chapters across the state of Florida. These chapters gather at schools and engage dads and kids in meaningful character-based conversations while encouraging a monthly father-time reading challenge at home. If you are interested in joining or starting a local chapter, you can learn more by visiting All Pro Dad .

Additionally, APD uses its three Florida APD Experiences to spread the positive impact reading has within families. These one-day events are scheduled to take place over the next few months in Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

Along with reading and book distribution, each APD Experience provides the opportunity for dads and kids to participate in interactive games designed to strengthen their relationships and deliver useful fatherhood tips. If you are interested in registering, you can learn more by visiting All Pro Dad .

To learn more about Celebrate Literacy Week, Florida!, visit Just Read, Florida!

ABOUT FAMILY FIRST

Family First is a national nonprofit organization based in Tampa that reaches thousands of parents each day through its three primary programs: All Pro Dad, iMOM, and the Family Minute with Mark Merrill.

All Pro Dad was founded by Mark Merrill and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Tony Dungy. Serving families and fathers for more than 20 years, All Pro Dad provides resources, training and events to help fathers as they raise their children for a healthy and hopeful future.

ABOUT JUST READ, FLORIDA!

Just Read, Florida! is the statewide reading initiative that prioritizes reading in Florida's public schools and among all the community groups and volunteer organizations that support them which includes Celebrate Literacy Week, Florida! Just Read, Florida! is based on the latest reading research that includes emphasis on phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, fluency and comprehension.

Family First Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Family First