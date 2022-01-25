Capital One Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $2.4 billion, or $5.41 per share

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $2.4 billion, or $5.41 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2021, and with net income of $2.6 billion, or $5.35 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
"In the fourth quarter, we posted strong growth with strikingly strong credit results, and we continued to return capital to our shareholders," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we enter 2022, we continue to see attractive opportunities to grow and build our franchise."
The quarter included the following notable item:
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Pre-Tax
Impact
Diluted EPS
Impact
Legacy rewards program upgrade
$ (92)
$ (0.16)
All comparisons below are for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the third quarter of 2021 unless otherwise noted.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue increased 4 percent to $8.1 billion.
- Total non-interest expense increased 12 percent to $4.7 billion:
- Pre-provision earnings decreased 6 percent to $3.4 billion.(1)
- Provision for credit losses increased $723 million to $381 million:
- Net interest margin of 6.60 percent, an increase of 25 basis points.
- Efficiency ratio of 57.63 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio of 45.32 percent.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Balance Sheet Summary:
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 13.1 percent at December 31, 2021.
- Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $16.0 billion, or 6 percent, to $277.3 billion.
- Domestic Card period-end loans increased $9.5 billion, or 10 percent, to $108.7 billion.
- Auto period-end loans increased $1.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $75.8 billion.
- Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $14.1 billion, or 6 percent, to $267.2 billion.
- Domestic Card average loans increased $6.4 billion, or 7 percent, to $102.7 billion.
- Auto average loans increased $2.0 billion, or 3 percent, to $75.3 billion.
- Period-end total deposits increased $5.0 billion, or 2 percent, to $311.0 billion, while average deposits increased $2.2 billion, or 1 percent, to $307.3 billion.
- Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 1 basis point to 0.33 percent.
2021 Full Year Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue increased 7% to $30.4 billion.
- Total non-interest expense increased 10 percent to $16.6 billion:
- Pre-provision earnings increased 3 percent to $13.9 billion(1).
- Provision for credit losses decreased 119 percent to $1.9 billion:
- Net interest margin of 6.21 percent, an increase of 15 basis points.
- Efficiency ratio of 54.44 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio of 45.01 percent.
Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information
The company will hold an earnings conference call on January 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through February 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $311.0 billion in deposits and $432.4 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.
(1)
Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.
(2)
Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.
Exhibit 99.2
Capital One Financial Corporation
Financial Supplement(1)(2)
Fourth Quarter 2021
Table of Contents
Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results
Page
Table 1:
Financial Summary—Consolidated
1
Table 2:
Selected Metrics—Consolidated
3
Table 3:
Consolidated Statements of Income
4
Table 4:
Consolidated Balance Sheets
6
Table 5:
Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
8
Table 6:
Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
9
Table 7:
Loan Information and Performance Statistics
10
Table 8:
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
12
Business Segment Results
Table 9:
Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
13
Table 10:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
14
Table 11:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
16
Table 12:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
17
Table 13:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
18
Other
Table 14:
Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)
19
Table 15:
Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
20
__________
(1)
The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2)
This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated
2021 Q4 vs
Year Ended December 31,
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021 vs
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
2021
2020
2020
Income Statement
Net interest income
$ 6,450
$ 6,156
$ 5,743
$ 5,822
$ 5,873
5%
10%
$ 24,171
$ 22,913
5%
Non-interest income
1,668
1,674
1,631
1,291
1,464
—
14
6,264
5,610
12
Total net revenue(1)
8,118
7,830
7,374
7,113
7,337
4
11
30,435
28,523
7
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
381
(342)
(1,160)
(823)
264
**
44
(1,944)
10,264
**
Non-interest expense:
Marketing
999
751
620
501
563
33
77
2,871
1,610
78
Operating expense
3,679
3,435
3,346
3,239
3,446
7
7
13,699
13,446
2
Total non-interest expense
4,678
4,186
3,966
3,740
4,009
12
17
16,570
15,056
10
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
3,059
3,986
4,568
4,196
3,064
(23)
—
15,809
3,203
**
Income tax provision
633
882
1,031
869
496
(28)
28
3,415
486
**
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
2,426
3,104
3,537
3,327
2,568
(22)
(6)
12,394
2,717
**
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(1)
—
(1)
(2)
(2)
**
(50)
(4)
(3)
33
Net income
2,425
3,104
3,536
3,325
2,566
(22)
(5)
12,390
2,714
**
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
(21)
(26)
(30)
(28)
(19)
(19)
11
(105)
(20)
**
Preferred stock dividends
(74)
(79)
(60)
(61)
(68)
(6)
9
(274)
(280)
(2)
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
(34)
(12)
—
—
(17)
183
100
(46)
(39)
18
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 2,296
$ 2,987
$ 3,446
$ 3,236
$ 2,462
(23)
(7)
$ 11,965
$ 2,375
**
Common Share Statistics
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
$ 7.65
$ 7.06
$ 5.36
(20)%
1%
$ 27.05
$ 5.20
**
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.01)
(0.01)
—
Net income per basic common share
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
$ 7.65
$ 7.06
$ 5.36
(20)
1
$ 27.04
$ 5.19
**
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
$ 7.03
$ 5.35
(20)%
1%
$ 26.95
$ 5.19
**
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.01)
(0.01)
—
Net income per diluted common share
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
$ 7.03
$ 5.35
(20)
1
$ 26.94
$ 5.18
**
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
Basic
422.5
438.8
450.6
458.6
459.1
(4)%
(8)%
442.5
457.8
(3)%
Diluted
424.3
440.5
452.3
460.1
460.2
(4)
(8)
444.2
458.9
(3)
Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)
413.9
430.4
446.1
456.8
459.0
(4)
(10)
413.9
459.0
(10)
Dividends declared and paid per common share
$ 0.60
$ 1.20
$ 0.40
$ 0.40
$ 0.10
(50)
**
$ 2.60
$ 1.00
160
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)
99.74
99.60
97.20
90.96
88.34
—
13
99.74
88.34
13
2021 Q4 vs
Year Ended December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021 vs
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
2021
2020
2020
Balance Sheet (Period-End)
Loans held for investment
$ 277,340
$ 261,390
$ 249,597
$ 243,131
$ 251,624
6%
10%
$ 277,340
$ 251,624
10%
Interest-earning assets
397,341
387,208
387,295
392,485
388,917
3
2
397,341
388,917
2
Total assets
432,381
425,377
423,420
425,175
421,602
2
3
432,381
421,602
3
Interest-bearing deposits
272,937
269,134
271,314
276,325
274,300
1
—
272,937
274,300
—
Total deposits
310,980
305,938
306,308
310,328
305,442
2
2
310,980
305,442
2
Borrowings
43,086
37,501
36,343
38,450
40,539
15
6
43,086
40,539
6
Common equity
56,184
57,632
58,136
56,341
55,356
(3)
1
56,184
55,356
1
Total stockholders' equity
61,029
63,544
64,624
61,188
60,204
(4)
1
61,029
60,204
1
Balance Sheet (Average Balances)
Loans held for investment
$ 267,159
$ 253,101
$ 246,463
$ 243,937
$ 247,689
6%
8%
$ 252,730
$ 253,335
—
Interest-earning assets
390,868
387,766
390,129
388,572
388,252
1
1
389,336
378,362
3%
Total assets
427,845
424,506
424,099
421,808
420,011
1
2
424,521
411,187
3
Interest-bearing deposits
269,951
269,278
273,476
273,358
274,142
—
(2)
271,500
263,279
3
Total deposits
307,272
305,035
308,217
305,056
304,513
1
1
306,397
290,835
5
Borrowings
39,943
37,464
37,054
39,911
40,662
7
(2)
38,590
46,588
(17)
Common equity
56,946
58,230
56,885
55,775
54,220
(2)
5
56,966
52,954
8
Total stockholders' equity
62,498
64,682
62,376
60,623
59,389
(3)
5
62,556
58,201
7
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated
2021
Year Ended
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021 vs
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
2021
2020
2020
Performance Metrics
Net interest income growth (period over period)
5%
7%
(1)%
(1)%
6%
**
**
5%
(2)%
**
Non-interest income growth (period over period)
—
3
26
(12)
(20)
**
**
12
7
**
Total net revenue growth (period over period)
4
6
4
(3)
(1)
**
**
7
—
**
Total net revenue margin(5)
8.31
8.08
7.56
7.32
7.56
23 bps
75 bps
7.82
7.54
28 bps
Net interest margin(6)
6.60
6.35
5.89
5.99
6.05
25
55
6.21
6.06
15
Return on average assets
2.27
2.92
3.34
3.16
2.45
(65)
(18)
2.92
0.66
226
Return on average tangible assets(7)
2.35
3.03
3.46
3.27
2.54
(68)
(19)
3.03
0.69
234
Return on average common equity(8)
16.13
20.52
24.24
23.22
18.18
(4)%
(205)
21.01
4.49
17%
Return on average tangible common equity(9)
21.82
27.50
32.75
31.61
25.02
(6)
(320)
28.39
6.24
22
Non-interest expense as a percentage
of average loans held for investment
7.00
6.62
6.44
6.13
6.47
38 bps
53
6.56
5.94
62 bps
Efficiency ratio(10)
57.63
53.46
53.78
52.58
54.64
4%
299
54.44
52.79
165
Operating efficiency ratio(11)
45.32
43.87
45.38
45.54
46.97
145 bps
(165)
45.01
47.14
(213)
Effective income tax rate for continuing
operations
20.7
22.1
22.6
20.7
16.2
(140)
5%
21.6
15.2
6%
Employees (period-end, in thousands)
50.8
50.8
52.0
51.7
52.0
—
(2)
50.8
52.0
(2)
Credit Quality Metrics
Allowance for credit losses
$ 11,430
$ 11,573
$ 12,346
$ 14,017
$ 15,564
(1)%
(27)%
$ 11,430
$ 15,564
(27)%
Allowance coverage ratio
4.12%
4.43%
4.95%
5.77%
6.19%
(31) bps
(207) bps
4.12%
6.19%
(207) bps
Net charge-offs
$ 527
$ 426
$ 541
$ 740
$ 856
24%
(38)%
$ 2,234
$ 5,225
(57)%
Net charge-off rate(12)
0.79%
0.67%
0.88%
1.21%
1.38%
12 bps
(59) bps
0.88%
2.06%
(118) bps
30+ day performing delinquency rate
2.25
1.97
1.75
1.82
2.41
28
(16)
2.25
2.41
(16)
30+ day delinquency rate
2.41
2.13
1.89
1.98
2.61
28
(20)
2.41
2.61
(20)
Capital Ratios(13)
Common equity Tier 1 capital
13.1%
13.8%
14.5%
14.6%
13.7%
(70) bps
(60) bps
13.1%
13.7%
(60) bps
Tier 1 capital
14.5
15.7
16.6
16.2
15.3
(120)
(80)
14.5
15.3
(80)
Total capital
16.9
18.2
18.8
18.6
17.7
(130)
(80)
16.9
17.7
(80)
Tier 1 leverage
11.6
12.2
12.4
11.7
11.2
(60)
40
11.6
11.2
40
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)
9.9
10.4
10.6
10.1
10.0
(50)
(10)
9.9
10.0
(10)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income
2021 Q4 vs
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021 vs
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
2021
2020
2020
Interest income:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 6,451
$ 6,205
$ 5,753
$ 5,854
$ 5,954
4%
8%
$ 24,263
$ 24,074
1%
Investment securities
368
317
370
391
422
16
(13)
1,446
1,877
(23)
Other
12
16
16
16
15
(25)
(20)
60
82
(27)
Total interest income
6,831
6,538
6,139
6,261
6,391
4
7
25,769
26,033
(1)
Interest expense:
Deposits
222
228
237
269
347
(3)
(36)
956
2,165
(56)
Securitized debt obligations
30
29
28
32
34
3
(12)
119
232
(49)
Senior and subordinated notes
121
116
122
129
128
4
(5)
488
679
(28)
Other borrowings
8
9
9
9
9
(11)
(11)
35
44
(20)
Total interest expense
381
382
396
439
518
—
(26)
1,598
3,120
(49)
Net interest income
6,450
6,156
5,743
5,822
5,873
5
10
24,171
22,913
5
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
381
(342)
(1,160)
(823)
264
**
44
(1,944)
10,264
**
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
6,069
6,498
6,903
6,645
5,609
(7)
8
26,115
12,649
106
Non-interest income:
Interchange fees, net
1,005
1,022
1,016
817
818
(2)
23
3,860
3,017
28
Service charges and other customer-related fees
435
407
384
352
338
7
29
1,578
1,243
27
Net securities gains
(4)
2
—
4
—
**
**
2
25
(92)
Other
232
243
231
118
308
(5)
(25)
824
1,325
(38)
Total non-interest income
1,668
1,674
1,631
1,291
1,464
—
14
6,264
5,610
12
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and associate benefits
1,941
1,852
1,781
1,847
1,755
5
11
7,421
6,805
9
Occupancy and equipment
527
481
523
472
572
10
(8)
2,003
2,118
(5)
Marketing
999
751
620
501
563
33
77
2,871
1,610
78
Professional services
449
358
341
292
394
25
14
1,440
1,312
10
Communications and data processing
326
319
315
302
295
2
11
1,262
1,215
4
Amortization of intangibles
13
5
5
6
8
160
63
29
60
(52)
Other
423
420
381
320
422
1
—
1,544
1,936
(20)
Total non-interest expense
4,678
4,186
3,966
3,740
4,009
12
17
16,570
15,056
10
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
3,059
3,986
4,568
4,196
3,064
(23)
—
15,809
3,203
**
Income tax provision
633
882
1,031
869
496
(28)
28
3,415
486
**
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
2,426
3,104
3,537
3,327
2,568
(22)
(6)
12,394
2,717
**
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(1)
—
(1)
(2)
(2)
**
(50)
(4)
(3)
33
Net income
2,425
3,104
3,536
3,325
2,566
(22)
(5)
12,390
2,714
**
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
(21)
(26)
(30)
(28)
(19)
(19)
11
(105)
(20)
425
Preferred stock dividends
(74)
(79)
(60)
(61)
(68)
(6)
9
(274)
(280)
(2)
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
(34)
(12)
—
—
(17)
183
100
(46)
(39)
18
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$ 2,296
$ 2,987
$ 3,446
$ 3,236
$ 2,462
(23)
(7)
$ 11,965
$ 2,375
404
2021 Q4 vs
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021 vs
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
2021
2020
2020
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
$ 7.65
$ 7.06
$ 5.36
(20)%
1%
$ 27.05
$ 5.20
**
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.01)
(0.01)
—
Net income per basic common share
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
$ 7.65
$ 7.06
$ 5.36
(20)
1
$ 27.04
$ 5.19
**
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
$ 7.03
$ 5.35
(20)
1
$ 26.95
$ 5.19
**
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.01)
(0.01)
—
Net income per diluted common share
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
$ 7.03
$ 5.35
(20)
1
$ 26.94
$ 5.18
**
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
Basic common shares
422.5
438.8
450.6
458.6
459.1
(4)
(8)
442.5
457.8
(3)
Diluted common shares
424.3
440.5
452.3
460.1
460.2
(4)
(8)
444.2
458.9
(3)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets
2021 Q4 vs
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 4,164
$ 5,444
$ 5,312
$ 4,670
$ 4,708
(24)%
(12)%
Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments
17,582
21,180
29,534
45,825
35,801
(17)
(51)
Total cash and cash equivalents
21,746
26,624
34,846
50,495
40,509
(18)
(46)
Restricted cash for securitization investors
308
234
242
1,779
262
32
18
Securities available for sale
95,261
98,149
101,766
99,165
100,445
(3)
(5)
Loans held for investment:
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
252,468
238,475
226,130
219,182
225,698
6
12
Loans held in consolidated trusts
24,872
22,915
23,467
23,949
25,926
9
(4)
Total loans held for investment
277,340
261,390
249,597
243,131
251,624
6
10
Allowance for credit losses
(11,430)
(11,573)
(12,346)
(14,017)
(15,564)
(1)
(27)
Net loans held for investment
265,910
249,817
237,251
229,114
236,060
6
13
Loans held for sale
5,888
6,300
6,522
2,896
2,710
(7)
117
Premises and equipment, net
4,210
4,204
4,227
4,277
4,287
—
(2)
Interest receivable
1,460
1,418
1,372
1,380
1,471
3
(1)
Goodwill
14,782
14,652
14,654
14,654
14,653
1
1
Other assets
22,816
23,979
22,540
21,415
21,205
(5)
8
Total assets
$ 432,381
$ 425,377
$ 423,420
$ 425,175
$ 421,602
2
3
2021 Q4 vs
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
Liabilities:
Interest payable
$ 281
$ 241
$ 301
$ 288
$ 352
17%
(20)%
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
38,043
36,804
34,994
34,003
31,142
3
22
Interest-bearing deposits
272,937
269,134
271,314
276,325
274,300
1
—
Total deposits
310,980
305,938
306,308
310,328
305,442
2
2
Securitized debt obligations
14,994
12,635
10,561
12,071
12,414
19
21
Other debt:
Federal funds purchased and securities
loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase
820
825
845
842
668
(1)
23
Senior and subordinated notes
27,219
23,983
24,878
25,467
27,382
13
(1)
Other borrowings
53
58
59
70
75
(9)
(29)
Total other debt
28,092
24,866
25,782
26,379
28,125
13
—
Other liabilities
17,005
18,153
15,844
14,921
15,065
(6)
13
Total liabilities
371,352
361,833
358,796
363,987
361,398
3
3
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
—
—
Common stock
7
7
7
7
7
—
—
Additional paid-in capital, net
34,112
35,051
35,472
33,671
33,480
(3)
2
Retained earnings
51,006
48,944
46,461
43,167
40,088
4
27
Accumulated other comprehensive income
374
1,360
1,792
1,783
3,494
(73)
(89)
Treasury stock, at cost
(24,470)
(21,818)
(19,108)
(17,440)
(16,865)
12
45
Total stockholders' equity
61,029
63,544
64,624
61,188
60,204
(4)
1
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 432,381
$ 425,377
$ 423,420
$ 425,175
$ 421,602
2
3
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
(1)
Total net revenue was reduced by $151 million in Q4 2021, $123 million in Q3 2021, $175 million in Q2 2021, $180 million in Q1 2021 and $177 million in Q4 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.
(2)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(3)
On March 2, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series B, which increased our net loss available to common shareholders by $22 million in Q1 2020. On December 1, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series F, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $17 million in Q4 2020. On September 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series E, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $12 million in Q3 2021. On December 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 5.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series G, and our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series H, which together reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $34 million in Q4 2021.
(4)
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(5)
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(6)
Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(7)
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(8)
Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
(9)
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(10)
Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(11)
Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(12)
Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.
(13)
Capital ratios as of the end of Q4 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.
(14)
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
**
Not meaningful.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
2021 Q4
2021 Q3
2020 Q4
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 272,805
$ 6,451
9.46%
$ 260,235
$ 6,205
9.54%
$ 251,135
$ 5,954
9.48%
Investment securities
96,421
368
1.53
98,802
317
1.28
97,640
422
1.73
Cash equivalents and other
21,642
12
0.22
28,729
16
0.22
39,477
15
0.15
Total interest-earning assets
$ 390,868
$ 6,831
6.99
$ 387,766
$ 6,538
6.74
$ 388,252
$ 6,391
6.58
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 269,951
$ 222
0.33
$ 269,278
$ 228
0.34
$ 274,143
$ 347
0.51
Securitized debt obligations
13,775
30
0.87
12,420
29
0.93
12,651
34
1.08
Senior and subordinated notes
25,454
121
1.90
24,241
116
1.91
27,386
128
1.87
Other borrowings and liabilities
2,279
8
1.50
2,357
9
1.49
2,095
9
1.75
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 311,459
$ 381
0.49
$ 308,296
$ 382
0.49
$ 316,275
$ 518
0.65
Net interest income/spread
$ 6,450
6.50
$ 6,156
6.25
$ 5,873
5.93
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
0.10
0.10
0.12
Net interest margin
6.60%
6.35%
6.05%
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 257,328
$ 24,263
9.43%
$ 254,901
$ 24,074
9.44%
Investment securities
98,394
1,446
1.47
87,222
1,877
2.15
Cash equivalents and other
33,614
60
0.18
36,239
82
0.23
Total interest-earning assets
$ 389,336
$ 25,769
6.62
$ 378,362
$ 26,033
6.88
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 271,500
$ 956
0.35
$ 263,279
$ 2,165
0.82
Securitized debt obligations
12,336
119
0.96
15,533
232
1.49
Senior and subordinated notes
25,530
488
1.91
29,621
679
2.29
Other borrowings and liabilities
2,261
35
1.57
2,882
44
1.55
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 311,627
$ 1,598
0.51
$ 311,315
$ 3,120
1.00
Net interest income/spread
$ 24,171
6.11
$ 22,913
5.88
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
0.10
0.18
Net interest margin
6.21%
6.06%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics
2021 Q4 vs.
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021 vs.
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
2021
2020
2020
Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)
Credit card:
Domestic credit card(1)
$ 108,723
$ 99,258
$ 95,309
$ 91,099
$ 98,504
10%
10%
$ 108,723
$ 98,504
10%
International card businesses(2)
6,049
5,772
5,708
8,028
8,452
5
(28)
6,049
8,452
(28)
Total credit card
114,772
105,030
101,017
99,127
106,956
9
7
114,772
106,956
7
Consumer banking:
Auto
75,779
74,716
71,713
67,059
65,762
1
15
75,779
65,762
15
Retail banking
1,867
2,396
3,046
3,143
3,126
(22)
(40)
1,867
3,126
(40)
Total consumer banking
77,646
77,112
74,759
70,202
68,888
1
13
77,646
68,888
13
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
35,262
33,096
29,616
30,008
30,681
7
15
35,262
30,681
15
Commercial and industrial
49,660
46,152
44,205
43,794
45,099
8
10
49,660
45,099
10
Total commercial banking
84,922
79,248
73,821
73,802
75,780
7
12
84,922
75,780
12
Total loans held for investment
$ 277,340
$ 261,390
$ 249,597
$ 243,131
$ 251,624
6
10
$ 277,340
$ 251,624
10
Loans Held for Investment (Average)
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
$ 102,717
$ 96,309
$ 91,535
$ 92,594
$ 95,453
7%
8%
$ 95,818
$ 101,837
(6)%
International card businesses
5,871
5,737
8,139
7,940
8,108
2
(28)
6,913
8,245
(16)
Total credit card
108,588
102,046
99,674
100,534
103,561
6
5
102,731
110,082
(7)
Consumer banking:
Auto
75,284
73,296
69,543
66,185
65,590
3
15
71,108
63,227
12
Retail banking
2,160
2,700
3,162
3,049
3,218
(20)
(33)
2,765
3,072
(10)
Total consumer banking
77,444
75,996
72,705
69,234
68,808
2
13
73,873
66,299
11
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
33,591
30,314
30,124
29,856
30,825
11
9
30,980
31,135
—
Commercial and industrial
47,536
44,745
43,960
44,313
44,495
6
7
45,146
45,819
(1)
Total commercial banking
81,127
75,059
74,084
74,169
75,320
8
8
76,126
76,954
(1)
Total average loans held for investment
$ 267,159
$ 253,101
$ 246,463
$ 243,937
$ 247,689
6
8
$ 252,730
$ 253,335
—
2021 Q4 vs
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021 vs.
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
1.49%
1.36%
2.28%
2.54%
2.69%
13 bps
(120) bps
1.90%
3.93%
(203) bps
International card businesses
0.14
2.72
2.41
2.30
1.86
(258)
(172)
1.96
3.26
(130)
Total credit card
1.42
1.43
2.29
2.52
2.63
(1)
(121)
1.90
3.88
(198)
Consumer banking:
Auto
0.58
0.18
(0.12)
0.47
0.47
40
11
0.28
0.83
(55)
Retail banking
6.69
2.45
1.41
1.68
1.88
4%
5%
2.77
1.82
95
Total consumer banking
0.75
0.27
(0.06)
0.52
0.53
48 bps
22 bps
0.37
0.87
(50)
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
—
0.01
0.04
0.06
0.02
(1)
(2)
0.03
0.13
(10)
Commercial and industrial
(0.03)
0.07
(0.21)
0.11
0.74
(10)
(77)
(0.01)
0.73
(74)
Total commercial banking
(0.02)
0.05
(0.11)
0.09
0.45
(7)
(47)
—
0.49
(49)
Total net charge-offs
0.79
0.67
0.88
1.21
1.38
12
(59)
0.88
2.06
(118)
30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
2.22%
1.93%
1.68%
2.24%
2.42%
29 bps
(20) bps
2.22%
2.42%
(20) bps
International card businesses
3.42
3.27
2.89
2.51
2.61
15
81
3.42
2.61
81
Total credit card
2.28
2.00
1.75
2.26
2.44
28
(16)
2.28
2.44
(16)
Consumer banking:
Auto
4.32
3.65
3.26
3.12
4.78
67
(46)
4.32
4.78
(46)
Retail banking
1.92
1.15
0.79
1.02
1.32
77
60
1.92
1.32
60
Total consumer banking
4.26
3.58
3.16
3.03
4.62
68
(36)
4.26
4.62
(36)
Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)
Credit card:
International card businesses
0.16%
0.16%
0.20%
0.17%
0.24%
—
(8) bps
0.16%
0.24%
(8) bps
Total credit card
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
—
(1)
0.01
0.02
(1)
Consumer banking:
Auto
0.45
0.36
0.29
0.29
0.45
9 bps
—
0.45
0.45
—
Retail banking
2.51
2.20
1.75
1.16
0.96
31
155
2.51
0.96
155
Total consumer banking
0.50
0.42
0.35
0.33
0.47
8
3
0.50
0.47
3
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
1.09
0.87
1.02
0.78
0.65
22
44
1.09
0.65
44
Commercial and industrial
0.64
0.68
1.03
1.02
1.00
(4)
(36)
0.64
1.00
(36)
Total commercial banking
0.82
0.76
1.03
0.92
0.86
6
(4)
0.82
0.86
(4)
Total nonperforming loans
0.40
0.35
0.41
0.38
0.40
5
—
0.40
0.40
—
Total nonperforming assets
0.41
0.37
0.43
0.40
0.41
4
—
0.41
0.41
—
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
(Dollars in millions)
Domestic Card
International Card Businesses
Total Credit Card
Auto
Retail Banking
Total Consumer Banking
Commercial Banking
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance as of September 30, 2021
$ 7,968
$ 338
$ 8,306
$ 1,988
$ 73
$ 2,061
$ 1,206
$ 11,573
Charge-offs
(702)
(84)
(786)
(305)
(40)
(345)
(1)
(1,132)
Recoveries
318
82
400
195
5
200
5
605
Net charge-offs
(384)
(2)
(386)
(110)
(35)
(145)
4
(527)
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
384
39
423
(26)
28
2
(43)
382
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
—
37
37
(136)
(7)
(143)
(39)
(145)
Other changes(5)
—
2
2
—
—
—
—
2
Balance as of December 31, 2021
7,968
377
8,345
1,852
66
1,918
1,167
11,430
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
Balance as of September 30, 2021
—
—
—
—
—
—
166
166
Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1)
(1)
Balance as of December 31, 2021
—
—
—
—
—
—
165
165
Combined allowance and reserve as of December 31, 2021
$ 7,968
$ 377
$ 8,345
$ 1,852
$ 66
$ 1,918
$ 1,332
$ 11,595
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
(Dollars in millions)
Domestic Card
International Card Businesses
Total Credit Card
Auto
Retail Banking
Total Consumer Banking
Commercial Banking
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance as of December 31, 2020
$ 10,650
$ 541
$ 11,191
$ 2,615
$ 100
$ 2,715
$ 1,658
$ 15,564
Charge-offs
(3,138)
(343)
(3,481)
(1,118)
(93)
(1,211)
(48)
(4,740)
Recoveries
1,318
207
1,525
918
17
935
46
2,506
Net charge-offs
(1,820)
(136)
(1,956)
(200)
(76)
(276)
(2)
(2,234)
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(868)
(34)
(902)
(563)
42
(521)
(489)
(1,912)
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
(2,688)
(170)
(2,858)
(763)
(34)
(797)
(491)
(4,146)
Other changes(5)
6
6
12
—
—
—
—
12
Balance as of December 31, 2021
7,968
377
8,345
1,852
66
1,918
1,167
11,430
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
Balance as of December 31, 2020
—
—
—
—
—
—
195
195
Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments
—
—
—
—
—
—
(30)
(30)
Balance as of December 31, 2021
—
—
—
—
—
—
165
165
Combined allowance and reserve as of December 31, 2021
$ 7,968
$ 377
$ 8,345
$ 1,852
$ 66
$ 1,918
$ 1,332
$ 11,595
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
Commercial Banking(6)
Other(6)
Total
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
Commercial Banking(6)
Other(6)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 3,865
$ 2,158
$ 595
$ (168)
$ 6,450
$ 14,074
$ 8,448
$ 2,153
$ (504)
$ 24,171
Non-interest income (loss)
1,261
142
345
(80)
1,668
4,806
554
1,148
(244)
6,264
Total net revenue (loss)
5,126
2,300
940
(248)
8,118
18,880
9,002
3,301
(748)
30,435
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
423
2
(44)
—
381
(902)
(521)
(519)
(2)
(1,944)
Non-interest expense
2,799
1,285
520
74
4,678
9,621
4,711
1,815
423
16,570
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,904
1,013
464
(322)
3,059
10,161
4,812
2,005
(1,169)
15,809
Income tax provision (benefit)
451
239
109
(166)
633
2,403
1,136
473
(597)
3,415
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,453
$ 774
$ 355
$ (156)
$ 2,426
$ 7,758
$ 3,676
$ 1,532
$ (572)
$ 12,394
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
Commercial Banking(6)
Other(6)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 3,620
$ 2,159
$ 578
$ (201)
$ 6,156
Non-interest income (loss)
1,263
127
306
(22)
1,674
Total net revenue (loss)
4,883
2,286
884
(223)
7,830
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(198)
(91)
(53)
—
(342)
Non-interest expense
2,424
1,186
459
117
4,186
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
2,657
1,191
478
(340)
3,986
Income tax provision (benefit)
627
282
113
(140)
882
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 2,030
$ 909
$ 365
$ (200)
$ 3,104
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Year Ended December 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions)
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
Commercial Banking(6)
Other(6)
Total
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
Commercial Banking(6)
Other(6)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 3,413
$ 2,012
$ 522
$ (74)
$ 5,873
$ 13,776
$ 7,238
$ 2,048
$ (149)
$ 22,913
Non-interest income
1,054
136
268
6
1,464
3,823
466
923
398
5,610
Total net revenue (loss)
4,467
2,148
790
(68)
7,337
17,599
7,704
2,971
249
28,523
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
231
60
(28)
1
264
7,327
1,753
1,181
3
10,264
Non-interest expense
2,311
1,121
445
132
4,009
8,491
4,159
1,706
700
15,056
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,925
967
373
(201)
3,064
1,781
1,792
84
(454)
3,203
Income tax provision (benefit)
454
230
88
(276)
496
420
425
19
(378)
486
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,471
$ 737
$ 285
$ 75
$ 2,568
$ 1,361
$ 1,367
$ 65
$ (76)
$ 2,717
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
2021 Q4 vs
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021 vs
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
2021
2020
2020
Credit Card
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 3,865
$ 3,620
$ 3,217
$ 3,372
$ 3,413
7%
13%
$ 14,074
$ 13,776
2%
Non-interest income
1,261
1,263
1,253
1,029
1,054
—
20
4,806
3,823
26
Total net revenue
5,126
4,883
4,470
4,401
4,467
5
15
18,880
17,599
7
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
423
(198)
(635)
(492)
231
**
83
(902)
7,327
**
Non-interest expense
2,799
2,424
2,263
2,135
2,311
15
21
9,621
8,491
13
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,904
2,657
2,842
2,758
1,925
(28)
(1)
10,161
1,781
**
Income tax provision
451
627
672
653
454
(28)
(1)
2,403
420
**
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,453
$ 2,030
$ 2,170
$ 2,105
$ 1,471
(28)
(1)
$ 7,758
$ 1,361
**
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment(1)(2)
$ 114,772
$ 105,030
$ 101,017
$ 99,127
$ 106,956
9
7
$ 114,772
$ 106,956
7
Average loans held for investment
108,588
102,046
99,674
100,534
103,561
6
5
102,731
110,082
(7)
Average yield on loans outstanding(7)
14.94%
14.88%
14.04%
14.49%
14.24%
6 bps
70 bps
14.60%
14.08%
52 bps
Total net revenue margin(8)
18.11
18.33
17.59
17.17
16.92
(22)
119
17.81
15.91
190
Net charge-off rate
1.42
1.43
2.29
2.52
2.63
(1)
(121)
1.90
3.88
(198)
30+ day performing delinquency rate
2.28
2.00
1.75
2.26
2.44
28
(16)
2.28
2.44
(16)
30+ day delinquency rate
2.29
2.00
1.75
2.27
2.45
29
(16)
2.29
2.45
(16)
Nonperforming loan rate(3)
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
—
(1)
0.01
0.02
(1)
Purchase volume(9)
$ 149,982
$ 136,614
$ 132,676
$ 108,333
$ 117,141
10%
28%
$ 527,605
$ 414,312
27%
2021 Q4 vs
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021 vs
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
2021
2020
2020
Domestic Card
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 3,558
$ 3,319
$ 2,944
$ 3,095
$ 3,129
7%
14%
$ 12,916
$ 12,599
3%
Non-interest income
1,190
1,200
1,183
959
994
(1)
20
4,532
3,583
26
Total net revenue
4,748
4,519
4,127
4,054
4,123
5
15
17,448
16,182
8
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
384
(200)
(561)
(491)
231
**
66
(868)
6,979
**
Non-interest expense
2,564
2,191
2,034
1,923
2,063
17
24
8,712
7,625
14
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,800
2,528
2,654
2,622
1,829
(29)
(2)
9,604
1,578
**
Income tax provision
424
597
626
619
433
(29)
(2)
2,266
374
**
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,376
$ 1,931
$ 2,028
$ 2,003
$ 1,396
(29)
(1)
$ 7,338
$ 1,204
**
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment(1)
$ 108,723
$ 99,258
$ 95,309
$ 91,099
$ 98,504
10
10
$ 108,723
$ 98,504
10
Average loans held for investment
102,717
96,309
91,535
92,594
95,453
7
8
95,818
101,837
(6)
Average yield on loans outstanding(7)
14.86%
14.80%
13.91%
14.34%
14.07%
6 bps
79 bps
14.49%
13.88%
61 bps
Total net revenue margin(8)
18.14
18.40
17.66
17.15
16.91
(26)
123
17.85
15.80
205
Net charge-off rate
1.49
1.36
2.28
2.54
2.69
13
(120)
1.90
3.93
(203)
30+ day performing delinquency rate
2.22
1.93
1.68
2.24
2.42
29
(20)
2.22
2.42
(20)
Purchase volume(9)
$ 138,825
$ 126,057
$ 122,456
$ 99,960
$ 107,572
10%
29%
$ 487,297
$ 380,787
28%
Refreshed FICO scores:(10)
Greater than 660
71%
71%
72%
70%
69%
—
2
71%
69%
2
660 or below
29
29
28
30
31
—
(2)
29
31
(2)
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
2021 Q4 vs
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021 vs
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
2021
2020
2020
Consumer Banking
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 2,158
$ 2,159
$ 2,101
$ 2,030
$ 2,012
—
7%
$ 8,448
$ 7,238
17%
Non-interest income
142
127
144
141
136
12%
4
554
466
19
Total net revenue
2,300
2,286
2,245
2,171
2,148
1
7
9,002
7,704
17
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
2
(91)
(306)
(126)
60
**
(97)
(521)
1,753
**
Non-interest expense
1,285
1,186
1,123
1,117
1,121
8
15
4,711
4,159
13
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,013
1,191
1,428
1,180
967
(15)
5
4,812
1,792
169
Income tax provision
239
282
337
278
230
(15)
4
1,136
425
167
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 774
$ 909
$ 1,091
$ 902
$ 737
(15)
5
$ 3,676
$ 1,367
169
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 77,646
$ 77,112
$ 74,759
$ 70,202
$ 68,888
1
13
$ 77,646
$ 68,888
13
Average loans held for investment
77,444
75,996
72,705
69,234
68,808
2
13
73,873
66,299
11
Average yield on loans held for investment(7)
7.55%
7.78%
7.99%
8.16%
8.28%
(23) bps
(73) bps
7.86%
8.37%
(51) bps
Auto loan originations
$ 9,721
$ 11,570
$ 12,959
$ 8,833
$ 7,371
(16)%
32%
$ 43,083
$ 32,282
33%
Period-end deposits
256,407
252,387
251,155
254,001
249,815
2
3
256,407
249,815
3
Average deposits
253,372
251,307
252,488
249,499
249,419
1
2
251,676
236,369
6
Average deposits interest rate
0.30%
0.30%
0.31%
0.36%
0.47%
—
(17) bps
0.32%
0.76%
(44) bps
Net charge-off (recovery) rate
0.75
0.27
(0.06)
0.52
0.53
48 bps
22
0.37
0.87
(50)
30+ day performing delinquency rate
4.26
3.58
3.16
3.03
4.62
68
(36)
4.26
4.62
(36)
30+ day delinquency rate
4.66
3.88
3.40
3.25
5.00
78
(34)
4.66
5.00
(34)
Nonperforming loan rate(3)
0.50
0.42
0.35
0.33
0.47
8
3
0.50
0.47
3
Nonperforming asset rate(4)
0.56
0.47
0.40
0.39
0.54
9
2
0.56
0.54
2
Auto—At origination FICO scores:(11)
Greater than 660
50%
49%
48%
47%
46%
1%
4%
50%
46%
4%
621 - 660
20
20
20
20
20
—
—
20
20
—
620 or below
30
31
32
33
34
(1)
(4)
30
34
(4)
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
2021 Q4 vs
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021 vs
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
2021
2020
2020
Commercial Banking
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 595
$ 578
$ 460
$ 520
$ 522
3%
14%
$ 2,153
$ 2,048
5
Non-interest income
345
306
257
240
268
13
29
1,148
923
24
Total net revenue(6)
940
884
717
760
790
6
19
3,301
2,971
11
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(44)
(53)
(219)
(203)
(28)
(17)
57
(519)
1,181
**
Non-interest expense
520
459
417
419
445
13
17
1,815
1,706
6
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
464
478
519
544
373
(3)
24
2,005
84
**
Income tax provision
109
113
123
128
88
(4)
24
473
19
**
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 355
$ 365
$ 396
$ 416
$ 285
(3)
25
$ 1,532
$ 65
**
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 84,922
$ 79,248
$ 73,821
$ 73,802
$ 75,780
7
12
$ 84,922
$ 75,780
12
Average loans held for investment
81,127
75,059
74,084
74,169
75,320
8
8
76,126
76,954
(1)
Average yield on loans held for investment(6)(7)
2.71%
2.77%
2.72%
2.76%
2.83%
(6) bps
(12) bps
2.74%
3.13%
(39) bps
Period-end deposits
$ 44,809
$ 43,347
$ 42,973
$ 41,552
$ 39,590
3%
13%
$ 44,809
$ 39,590
13%
Average deposits
44,206
42,729
42,311
40,107
38,676
3
14
42,350
35,468
19
Average deposits interest rate
0.12%
0.15%
0.14%
0.18%
0.23%
(3) bps
(11) bps
0.14%
0.40%
(26) bps
Net charge-off (recovery) rate
(0.02)
0.05
(0.11)
0.09
0.45
**
**
—
0.49
**
Nonperforming loan rate(3)
0.82
0.76
1.03
0.92
0.86
6
(4)
0.82
0.86
(4)
Nonperforming asset rate(4)
0.82
0.76
1.03
0.92
0.86
6
(4)
0.82
0.86
(4)
Risk category:(12)
Noncriticized
$ 79,014
$ 73,218
$ 67,481
$ 66,299
$ 67,964
8%
16%
$ 79,014
$ 67,964
16%
Criticized performing
5,209
5,429
5,581
6,821
7,166
(4)
(27)
5,209
7,166
(27)
Criticized nonperforming
699
601
759
682
650
16
8
699
650
8
Total commercial banking loans
$ 84,922
$ 79,248
$ 73,821
$ 73,802
$ 75,780
7
12
$ 84,922
$ 75,780
12
Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(12)
Noncriticized
93.1%
92.3%
91.4%
89.9%
89.6%
80 bps
350 bps
93.1%
89.6%
350 bps
Criticized performing
6.1
6.9
7.6
9.2
9.5
(80)
(340)
6.1
9.5
(340)
Criticized nonperforming
0.8
0.8
1.0
0.9
0.9
—
(10)
0.8
0.9
(10)
Total commercial banking loans
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
2021 Q4 vs
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021 vs
(Dollars in millions)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q4
2021
2020
2020
Other
Earnings:
Net interest loss
$ (168)
$ (201)
$ (35)
$ (100)
$ (74)
(16)%
127%
$ (504)
$ (149)
**
Non-interest income (loss)
(80)
(22)
(23)
(119)
6
**
**
(244)
398
**
Total net revenue (loss)(6)
(248)
(223)
(58)
(219)
(68)
11
**
(748)
249
**
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
—
—
—
(2)
1
—
**
(2)
3
**
Non-interest expense(13)
74
117
163
69
132
(37)
(44)
423
700
(40)%
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(322)
(340)
(221)
(286)
(201)
(5)
60
(1,169)
(454)
157
Income tax benefit
(166)
(140)
(101)
(190)
(276)
19
(40)
(597)
(378)
58
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ (156)
$ (200)
$ (120)
$ (96)
$ 75
(22)
**
$ (572)
$ (76)
**
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end deposits
$ 9,764
$ 10,204
$ 12,180
$ 14,775
$ 16,037
(4)
(39)
$ 9,764
$ 16,037
(39)
Average deposits
9,694
10,999
13,418
15,450
16,418
(12)
(41)
12,371
18,998
(35)
Total
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 6,450
$ 6,156
$ 5,743
$ 5,822
$ 5,873
5%
10%
$ 24,171
$ 22,913
5%
Non-interest income
1,668
1,674
1,631
1,291
1,464
—
14
6,264
5,610
12
Total net revenue
8,118
7,830
7,374
7,113
7,337
4
11
30,435
28,523
7
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
381
(342)
(1,160)
(823)
264
**
44
(1,944)
10,264
**
Non-interest expense
4,678
4,186
3,966
3,740
4,009
12
17
16,570
15,056
10
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
3,059
3,986
4,568
4,196
3,064
(23)
—
15,809
3,203
**
Income tax provision
633
882
1,031
869
496
(28)
28
3,415
486
**
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 2,426
$ 3,104
$ 3,537
$ 3,327
$ 2,568
(22)
(6)
$ 12,394
$ 2,717
**
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 277,340
$ 261,390
$ 249,597
$ 243,131
$ 251,624
6
10
$ 277,340
$ 251,624
10
Average loans held for investment
267,159
253,101
246,463
243,937
247,689
6
8
252,730
253,335
—
Period-end deposits
310,980
305,938
306,308
310,328
305,442
2
2
310,980
305,442
2
Average deposits
307,272
305,035
308,217
305,056
304,513
1
1
306,397
290,835
5
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 14: Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)
(1)
We reclassified $2.1 billion in partnership loans to held for sale as of September 30, 2020.
(2)
We reclassified $2.6 billion in international partnership loans to held for sale as of June 30, 2021.
(3)
Nonperforming loan rates are calculated based on nonperforming loans for each category divided by period-end total loans held for investment for each respective category.
(4)
Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets. The total nonperforming asset rate is calculated based on total nonperforming assets divided by the combined period-end total loans held for investment, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets.
(5)
Primarily represents foreign currency translation adjustments.
(6)
Some of our commercial investments generate tax-exempt income, tax credits or other tax benefits. Accordingly, we present our Commercial Banking revenue and yields on a taxable-equivalent basis, calculated using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% and state taxes where applicable, with offsetting reductions to the Other category.
(7)
Average yield is calculated based on annualized interest income for the period divided by average loans during the period. Annualized interest income does not include any allocations, such as funds transfer pricing.
(8)
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average loans outstanding during the period.
(9)
Purchase volume consists of purchase transactions, net of returns, for the period, and excludes cash advance and balance transfer transactions.
(10)
Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Domestic card credit scores generally represent FICO scores. These scores are obtained from one of the major credit bureaus at origination and are refreshed monthly thereafter. We approximate non-FICO credit scores to comparable FICO scores for consistency purposes. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 660 or below category.
(11)
Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Auto credit scores generally represent average FICO scores obtained from three credit bureaus at the time of application and are not refreshed thereafter. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 620 or below category.
(12)
Criticized exposures correspond to the "Special Mention," "Substandard" and "Doubtful" asset categories defined by bank regulatory authorities.
(13)
Includes charges incurred as a result of restructuring activities.
**
Not meaningful.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures(1)
Basel III Standardized Approach
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
March 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
Regulatory Capital Metrics
Common equity excluding AOCI
$ 58,206
$ 58,705
$ 58,969
$ 57,607
$ 55,299
Adjustments:
AOCI, net of tax(2)
(23)
(33)
(5)
(13)
(29)
Goodwill, net of related deferred tax liabilities
(14,562)
(14,435)
(14,440)
(14,444)
(14,448)
Intangible assets, net of related deferred tax liabilities
(108)
(84)
(76)
(81)
(86)
Other
(12)
(15)
(16)
(18)
—
Common equity Tier 1 capital
$ 43,501
$ 44,138
$ 44,432
$ 43,051
$ 40,736
Tier 1 capital
$ 48,346
$ 50,049
$ 50,920
$ 47,898
$ 45,583
Total capital(3)
56,089
57,851
57,932
54,780
52,788
Risk-weighted assets
332,684
318,729
307,334
295,209
297,903
Adjusted average assets(4)
415,141
411,216
411,032
408,596
406,762
Capital Ratios
Common equity Tier 1 capital(5)
13.1%
13.8%
14.5%
14.6%
13.7%
Tier 1 capital(6)
14.5
15.7
16.6
16.2
15.3
Total capital(7)
16.9
18.2
18.8
18.6
17.7
Tier 1 leverage(4)
11.6
12.2
12.4
11.7
11.2
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(8)
9.9
10.4
10.6
10.1
10.0
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The following non-GAAP measures consist of our adjusted results that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results. These adjusted results provide alternate measurements of our operating performance, both for the current period and trends across multiple periods. The following tables present reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP
2021
2020
Year Ended December 31,
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
2021
2020
Adjusted diluted EPS:
Net income (loss) available to
common stockholders (GAAP)
$ 2,296
$ 2,987
$ 3,446
$ 3,236
$ 2,462
$ 2,319
$ (1,009)
$ (1,420)
$ 11,965
$ 2,375
Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries
—
45
55
—
(37)
40
265
45
100
313
U.K. Payment Protection Insurance customer refund reserve ("U.K. PPI Reserve")
—
—
—
—
—
(36)
—
—
—
(36)
Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance
—
—
—
—
6
6
11
4
—
27
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders before income tax impacts (non-GAAP)
2,296
3,032
3,501
3,236
2,431
2,329
(733)
(1,371)
12,065
2,679
Income tax impacts
—
(11)
(13)
—
5
(12)
(3)
(12)
(24)
(22)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(10)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(2)
Adjusted net income (loss) available to
common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 2,296
$ 3,021
$ 3,488
$ 3,236
$ 2,436
$ 2,317
$ (736)
$ (1,383)
$ 12,041
$ 2,655
Diluted weighted-average common shares
outstanding (in millions) (GAAP)
424.3
440.5
452.3
460.1
460.2
458.5
456.7
457.6
444.2
458.9
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
$ 7.03
$ 5.35
$ 5.06
$ (2.21)
$ (3.10)
$ 26.94
$ 5.18
Impact of adjustments noted above
—
0.08
0.09
—
(0.06)
(0.01)
0.60
0.08
0.17
0.61
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
$ 5.41
$ 6.86
$ 7.71
$ 7.03
$ 5.29
$ 5.05
$ (1.61)
$ (3.02)
$ 27.11
$ 5.79
Adjusted efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
$ 4,678
$ 4,186
$ 3,966
$ 3,740
$ 4,009
$ 3,548
$ 3,770
$ 3,729
$ 16,570
$ 15,056
Legal reserve activity, including insurance
recoveries
—
(45)
(55)
—
37
(40)
(265)
(45)
(100)
(313)
Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net
of insurance
—
—
—
—
(6)
(6)
(11)
(4)
—
(27)
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 4,678
$ 4,141
$ 3,911
$ 3,740
$ 4,040
$ 3,502
$ 3,494
$ 3,680
$ 16,470
$ 14,716
Total net revenue (GAAP)
$ 8,118
$ 7,830
$ 7,374
$ 7,113
$ 7,337
$ 7,381
$ 6,556
$ 7,249
$ 30,435
$ 28,523
U.K. PPI Reserve
—
—
—
—
—
(36)
—
—
—
(36)
Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 8,118
$ 7,830
$ 7,374
$ 7,113
$ 7,337
$ 7,345
$ 6,556
$ 7,249
$ 30,435
$ 28,487
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
57.63%
53.46%
53.78%
52.58%
54.64%
48.07%
57.50%
51.44%
54.44%
52.79%
Impact of adjustments noted above
— bps
(57) bps
(74) bps
— bps
42 bps
(39) bps
(421) bps
(67)bps
(32) bps
(113) bps
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
57.63%
52.89%
53.04%
52.58%
55.06%
47.68%
53.29%
50.77%
54.12%
51.66%
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio:
Operating expense (GAAP)
$ 3,679
$ 3,435
$ 3,346
$ 3,239
$ 3,446
$ 3,265
$ 3,497
$ 3,238
$ 13,699
$ 13,446
Legal reserve activity, including
insurance recoveries
—
(45)
(55)
—
37
(40)
(265)
(45)
(100)
(313)
Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net
of insurance
—
—
—
—
(6)
(6)
(11)
(4)
—
(27)
Adjusted operating expense (non-GAAP)
$ 3,679
$ 3,390
$ 3,291
$ 3,239
$ 3,477
$ 3,219
$ 3,221
$ 3,189
$ 13,599
$ 13,106
Total net revenue (GAAP)
$ 8,118
$ 7,830
$ 7,374
$ 7,113
$ 7,337
$ 7,381
$ 6,556
$ 7,249
$ 30,435
$ 28,523
U.K. PPI Reserve
—
—
—
—
—
(36)
—
—
—
(36)
Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 8,118
$ 7,830
$ 7,374
$ 7,113
$ 7,337
$ 7,345
$ 6,556
$ 7,249
$ 30,435
$ 28,487
Operating efficiency ratio (GAAP)
45.32%
43.87%
45.38%
45.54%
46.97%
44.24 %
53.34%
44.67%
45.01%
47.14%
Impact of adjustments noted above
— bps
(57) bps
(75) bps
— bps
42 bps
(41) bps
(421) bps
(68)bps
(33) bps
(113) bps
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
(non-GAAP)
45.32%
43.30%
44.63%
45.54%
47.39%
43.83%
49.13%
43.99%
44.68%
46.01%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The following non-GAAP measures consist of TCE, tangible assets and metrics computed using these amounts, which include tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible assets, return on average TCE and TCE ratio. We consider these metrics to be key financial performance measures that management uses in assessing capital adequacy and the level of returns generated. While our non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. The following tables present reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(Dollars in millions)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Tangible Common Equity (Period-End)
Stockholders' equity
$ 61,029
$ 63,544
$ 64,624
$ 61,188
$ 60,204
Goodwill and intangible assets(9)
(14,907)
(14,766)
(14,774)
(14,789)
(14,809)
Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock
(4,845)
(5,912)
(6,488)
(4,847)
(4,847)
Tangible common equity
$ 41,277
$ 42,866
$ 43,362
$ 41,552
$ 40,548
Tangible Common Equity (Average)
Stockholders' equity
$ 62,498
$ 64,682
$ 62,376
$ 60,623
$ 59,389
Goodwill and intangible assets(9)
(14,847)
(14,777)
(14,788)
(14,807)
(14,824)
Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock
(5,552)
(6,452)
(5,491)
(4,847)
(5,168)
Tangible common equity
$ 42,099
$ 43,453
$ 42,097
$ 40,969
$ 39,397
Tangible Assets (Period-End)
Total assets
$ 432,381
$ 425,377
$ 423,420
$ 425,175
$ 421,602
Goodwill and intangible assets(9)
(14,907)
(14,766)
(14,774)
(14,789)
(14,809)
Tangible assets
$ 417,474
$ 410,611
$ 408,646
$ 410,386
$ 406,793
Tangible Assets (Average)
Total assets
$ 427,845
$ 424,506
$ 424,099
$ 421,808
$ 420,011
Goodwill and intangible assets(9)
(14,847)
(14,777)
(14,788)
(14,807)
(14,824)
Tangible assets
$ 412,998
$ 409,729
$ 409,311
$ 407,001
$ 405,187
__________
(1)
Regulatory capital metrics and capital ratios as of December 31, 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change.
(2)
Excludes certain components of AOCI as permitted under the Tailoring Rules.
(3)
Total capital equals the sum of Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital.
(4)
Adjusted average assets for the purpose of calculating our Tier 1 leverage ratio represents total average assets adjusted for amounts that are deducted from Tier 1 capital, predominately goodwill and intangible assets. Tier 1 leverage ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by adjusted average assets.
(5)
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on common equity Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(6)
Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(7)
Total capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on total capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(8)
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets.
(9)
Includes impact of related deferred taxes.
(10)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Capital One Financial Corporation