ClassLink Wins Tech & Learning's Best of 2021 Awards

CLIFTON, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech & Learning announced this week that ClassLink has won three Awards of Excellence for Best of 2021 in Higher Education, Primary Education and Secondary Education.

These awards recognize the ClassLink platform as an outstanding product that improves the way educators work and students learn across education levels and institutions.

"The Tech & Learning Awards are particularly meaningful to everyone at ClassLink because they're carefully selected by a panel of experienced edtech professionals. We're thrilled they recognize that ClassLink transforms how educators in K-12 and Higher Ed plan, deploy and evaluate digital learning resources." - Gregg Calvaruso, VP of Marketing, ClassLink

"2021 was another challenging year for schools, so it was inspiring to see both educators and the industry continue to come up with new solutions to support teaching and learning... to ensure students continue to get an equitable education in any learning environment." - Christine Weiser, Content Director, Tech & Learning

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a leading provider of cloud-based education products that connect educators and students with their classroom, curriculum, and each other in richer, more powerful ways. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 16 million students and staff in over 2,000 school systems.

About Tech & Learning

For 40 years, Tech & Learning has offered a truly integrated platform of content in print, in person, and online for K-12 leaders. Tech & Learning's print and digital publications, websites, e-newsletters, and online and in-person events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to education leaders who purchase technology products in their districts and schools. Tech & Learning delivers the highest quality content and essential resources to manage, train, and teach technology, and its extensive marketing services division provides partners with unique, targeted, and highly valued products.

