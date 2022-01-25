Yankee Candle Introduces New Wellness-Inspired Fragrances with Launch of the Well Living Collection National Fragrance Brand Brings Balance and Rejuvenation into Homes with Lineup of New Fragrances

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., the leader in home fragrance, is announcing the launch of its new Yankee Candle® Well Living Collection, a lineup of wellness-inspired fragrances meant to transform the mood of your home and inspire renewal and rejuvenation. Featuring a nature-inspired color pallet, a distinctive square vessel shape, and natural rubberwood lid that doubles as a decorative base, the Well Living Collection can help you and your family make the most of every moment together.

Yankee Candle Introduces New Wellness-Inspired Fragrances with Launch of the Well Living Collection (PRNewswire)

"During a time when holistic wellness is more important than ever, we are thrilled to introduce a new collection that was created to help people find balance, so they can focus on enjoying moments of togetherness, whether it's logging off to enjoy family movie night or just making breakfast together to start the weekend," said Anna Whitton, VP of Marketing for The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. "Our fragrance experts know firsthand how fragrance can affect the energy of space, and this collection not only brings people together, but does so in a way that feels refreshing and restorative."

The Well Living Collection is made with essential oils, a coconut and soy wax blend, and natural fiber wicks. The collection features 20 new Yankee Candle® fragrances, all of which were created to inspire thoughtful transitions throughout your day. Find a relaxing moment after a long day with Peaceful Lavender & Sea Salt, enhance the energy of family game night with Optimistic Lotus Blossom & Aloe or start a new hobby with Renewing Coconut & Iris.

The Yankee Candle® Well Living Collection comes in several sizes and forms including a two-wick large square jar, a 3-wick medium square jar, and a single wax melt. The collection is now available at YC.com and at Meijer® stores and will be available at Bed Bath & Beyond® stores in February. To learn more about the Well Living Collection and Yankee Candle® fragrances, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle) or Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

About The Yankee Candle Company®

Yankee Candle® is an American brand with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands, Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle® retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Yankee Candle Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newell Brands